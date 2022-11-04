Men’s Soccer Set to Host Houston Christian on Saturday is Senior Day

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s soccer team (6-7-3, 3-4-1 WAC) is set to host the Houston Christian University (HCU) Huskies (5-7-6, 1- 4-3 WAC) on Senior Day in the final game of the regular season on Saturday at 6:30 pm at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.

The Vaqueros are still playing for the final spot in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Tournament. The Vaqueros will need Utah Valley to lose on Friday night and will need a win on Saturday to punch a ticket to the WAC Tournament, which runs from Nov. 9-13 in Riverside, California.

Admission to Saturday’s match is free and fans are encouraged to attend.

UTRGV Athletics is implementing a clear bag policy for spectators attending all Athletic events Hosted by UTRGV. You can get all the details here.

Complete match notes can be found below:



Notes:

1) If you are having problems viewing this page, please download the latest version of Adobe Acrobat Reader and install the newest version of the Acrobat plug-in for your browser. This is a free download.

2) To Print: Open complete version and then click on the “Printer” icon (second icon from the left) in the .pdf toolbar.

Support UTRGV Men’s Soccer | Become a Fan on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter | Follow us on Instagram Follow us on YouTube