Men’s Soccer Set to Host Florida Atlantic

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men’s soccer team returns to action as it hosts Florida Atlantic on Tuesday night at Pickering Field. The Eagles enter the match at 4-2-4 overall while the Owls are 3-6-3.

The match is set for a 7 pm kickoff and will be streamed on Facebook Live. It will be American Cancer Society Night with fans encouraged to make donations as their names will be entered to win prizes.

The Eagles are coming off a tight-fought 2-2 draw at ASUN member Central Arkansas on Sunday. This was FGCU’s third ASUN tied game and fourth overall.

Senior David Alves (Belo Horizonte, Brazil) leads the Eagles’ offense with four goals on the season. His latest goal came against UCA with a powerful penalty kick that could not be denied.

Wyatt Kistner (Midlothian, Va.) has had four shutouts to date with an overall 0.80 goals-against-average and a 0.800 save percentage.

Friday will be the 14thth meeting between the two programs, FAU won the last Matchup 3-2 in overtime in Boca Raton, Florida last September. Overall the Owls narrowly lead the series 6-5-2. Florida Atlantic is coming off a 1-0 loss against Temple on Friday.

Victor Claudel is the leader for FAU with four goals. Neil Strauber is the keeper of the record with a 1.43 goals-against-average and a 0.744 save percentage.

HEAD COACH JESSE CORMIER

Jesse Cormier is in his sixth year as head coach of the FGCU men’s soccer program in the fall of 2022 after being hired in January of 2017 to become just the 2nd head coach in program history. Cormier has guided FGCU to a 37-33-16 (.521) record overall, including a 20-10-6 mark (.667) in ASUN play. The Eagles have reached the ASUN Tournament semifinals for nine of 10 seasons (every year of Eligibility but one), as Cormier has coached 31 all-conference selections since his arrival (program-record 10 in 2017). Cormier was the head coach at his alma mater the University of Vermont for the previous 13 seasons. They won 14 games with the Catamounts in 2016 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Second Round. During his time with Vermont, Cormier guided the program to the America East Tournament in 12 of 13 seasons, making five title game appearances, winning two tournament crowns, claiming a regular-season Championship and advancing to three NCAA tournaments, including a pair of Second Round appearances. Cormier holds an overall 151-122-62 (.547) record as a head coach in his 16-plus seasons at the helm.

