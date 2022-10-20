Men’s Soccer Set to Host First Place Air Force on Friday

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s soccer team (4-6-3, 2-3-1 WAC) is set to host the first place Air Force Falcons (5-4-2, 4-0- 0 WAC) on Friday at 6:30 pm at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.

The Vaqueros will wrap up their schedule at home as they will also host Grand Canyon on Sunday, Incarnate Word on Oct. 26, and Houston Christian on Nov. 5.

Admission is free and fans are encouraged to attend.

UTRGV Athletics is implementing a clear bag policy for spectators attending all Athletic events Hosted by UTRGV. You can get all the details here.

Complete match notes can be found below:



Notes:

