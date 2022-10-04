Men’s Soccer Set To Face Connecticut And Marquette In BIG EAST Action

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College men’s soccer team will travel to Storrs, Conn. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. to take on Connecticut at 7:00 pm at Joseph J. Morrone Stadium. Later in the week, the Friars will welcome Marquette to Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12:00 p.m

@UCONN:

VS. MARQUETTE:

SCOUTING THE FRIARS… Providence enters Wednesday’s game with a 3-2-4 overall record and a 1-0-2 record in BIG EAST play, ranking fourth in the conference. The Friars earned their first BIG EAST win on Saturday, Oct. 1 by defeating DePaul, 1-0, in Chicago, Ill. Graduate student Ramzi Qawasmy (Lansdale, Pa.) scored the game-winning goal in the 73rdrd minute after Converting a penalty kick to give the Friars the late lead in the game. Goalkeeper Lukas Burns (Cinnaminson, NJ) tallied two saves in the game and earned his fourth shutout of the season. Providence is 1-0-2 on the road and 2-2-2 at home.

Junior Gevork Diarbian (Cranston, RI) leads the Friars with seven points on two goals and three assists. He scored two of his assists in the Friars’ last home game against Seton Hall. Luis Garcia (Gran Canaria, Spain), who ranks third in the BIG EAST in assists and leads the team with four, owns six points on the season. Nine Athletes have scored for the Friars in just as many games. Burns ranks third in the BIG EAST in save percentage, averaging .786 and is tied for second with 11 saves across three conference games.

BIG EAST WEEKLY HONORS… Ramzi Qawasmy and Lukas Burns were named BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Week and Goalkeeper of the Week, respectively, on Monday, Oct. 3. Qawasmy scored the game-winning goal in the 73rd minute against BIG EAST opponent, DePaul on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Chicago, Ill. The Blue Demons were limited to just two shots on goal, with six shots overall. Burns saved both shots he faced to prevent the Blue Demons from finding the equalizer. Qawasmy and Burns steered Providence to its fourth shutout of the year and first conference win in the 2022 season.

FRIARS PICKED FIRST IN BIG EAST PRESEASON POLL… The BIG EAST Conference announced its 2022 Men’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Friars were picked to finish first in the BIG EAST with Ramzi Qawasmy , Luis Garcia and Gevork Diarbian earning selections for the Preseason All-BIG EAST Team. Qawasmy was also selected as a Preseason Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Qawasmy, Garcia and Diarbian also landed spots on the United Soccer Coaches Players to Watch Lists for Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards, respectively.

Series History vs. Connecticut

Last Meeting: (Providence, RI) — 2021 — Providence 2 | Connecticut 1

All-Time Series: Connecticut leads, 9-33-2

SCOUTING THE HUSKIES… Connecticut enters Wednesday’s match with a 2-5-1 overall record. The Huskies are seeking their first BIG EAST win after going 0-2-1 in the first two weeks of conference play. Connecticut most recently fell to Butler (4-1) at home on Sept. 24 and Xavier (1-0) on Oct. 1 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Forward Frantz Pierrot leads the Huskies’ offense with seven points on three goals and one assist; they Rank third in the conference in shots per game. Midfielder Mateo Leveque follows Pierrot with six points on one goal and four assists. Leveque is tied with Providence’s Garcia in assists. Forward Moussa Wade’s average of two points per game leads the BIG EAST. Wade is also tied for first in goals per game (1).

Series History vs. Marquette

Last Meeting: (Milwaukee, Wis.) – 2021 – Providence 2 | Marquette 2

All-Time Series: The Friars lead, 10-4-3

SCOUTING THE GOLDEN EAGLES… Marquette enters the weekend with a 4-5-1 overall record (0-1-1 BIG EAST) after tying No. 19 Xavier (0-0) on Sept. 24 and falling to Butler (3-1) on Sept. 30. The Golden Eagles are looking for their first BIG EAST win at Villanova on Oct. 5 before traveling to Chapey Field to take on the Friars.

Forward Abdoul Karim Pare leads Marquette with 12 points on five goals and two assists. The sophomore is ranked sixth in the conference in points. Forward Lukas Sunesson has 10 points on the season after four goals and two assists. Midfielder Edrey Caceres is second in the BIG EAST in both assists and assists per game after notching five assists in 10 games. Marquette ranks second in the BIG EAST in goals (23) and assists (20).

WHAT’S NEXT… The Friars will travel to Washington, DC to take on BIG EAST Rival Georgetown University on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 1:00 p.m