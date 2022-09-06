Men’s Soccer Set For Non-Conference Action At CCSU, Against BU

University of Massachusetts Men’s Soccer Game Notes & Information Games 4 & 5 Massachusetts (2-0-1 Overall) at Central Connecticut State (2-1-0 Overall) | Massachusetts vs. Boston University (2-0-2 Overall) Date | Time Wednesday, Sept. 7 / 7 pm | Saturday, Sept. 10 / 1 p.m Location New Britain, Conn. (CCSU Soccer Field) | Amherst, Mass. (Rudd Field) Live Statistics CCSU | Boston University Watch CCSU (NEC Front Row) | Boston University (ESPN+) Twitter @UMassMSoccer Instagram UMass Men’s Soccer Facebook UMass Men’s Soccer

AMHERST, Mass. – Non-conference play rolls on for the University of Massachusetts men’s soccer team this week with a Matchup on the road Tomorrow at Central Connecticut State before a Saturday kickoff at Rudd Field against Boston University. Thursday’s match on the road kicks off at 7 pm while Saturday’s game against the Terriers is at 1 pm

The Opponents

Central Connecticut State comes into tomorrow’s Matchup with a 2-1-0 overall record with wins over Hartford and St. Bonaventure. The Minutemen have won three straight over the Blue Devils and came away with a 2-1 win in double overtime a season ago. Boston University holds a 2-0-2 record, including a 1-0 win over then No. 9-ranked New Hampshire on Aug. 28. UMass has won two straight over BU after a 2-1 road win last season.

Sharpshooters

UMass ranks second among all Division I teams in shot accuracy having put just over 71-percent of its shots on target. On the year, the Minutemen have put 25 of their 35 shots on goal.

The Boys Are Buzzin’

The Minutemen outscored their opponents 7-0 in a pair of wins last week at Rudd Field. In Monday’s win over Sacred Heart, UMass scored all four of its goals in the opening 34 minutes of play led by a pair of goals from Evan Fournier . In Saturday’s 3-0 shutout win over Boston College, the Minutemen got on the board less than five minutes in with Matt Cence’s first Collegiate goal before goals in a three-minute from Alec Hughes and Ryan Levay gave UMass a 3-0 lead in the 63rd minute.

W Over BC

UMass Secured its first win over Boston College since the 2007 postseason when the Minutemen made a run to the NCAA College Cup semifinals. The 2-1 win over the Eagles in the second round was the last matchup between the two squads before Saturday’s 3-0 UMass win.

Belchertown’s Own

Midfielder Evan Fournier scored two goals and added two assists for the Minutemen last week. The senior scored twice in Monday’s win over Sacred Heart on a pair of ranged free kicks, both in the opening 17 minutes of the game. Fournier added two assists in a three-minute span against Boston College, helping the Minutemen extend their lead to three goals in the 63rd minute.

Another Hot Start

UMass is off to another hot start having picked up a pair of wins with a draw through the first three games of this season. The Minutemen went the first four games unbeaten a season ago and started the shortened COVID-19 season with a 4-0-2 record through the first six.

Atlantic 10 Play On The Horizon

The Minutemen follow the two matches this week with a non-conference game at Dartmouth on Sept. 13 before opening Atlantic 10 play with VCU on the road on Saturday, Sept. 17. A non-conference matchup against UMass Lowell follows three days later before the A-10 home opener against Duquesne on Saturday, Sept. 24.

