Men’s Soccer Set For Matches At #15 Vermont, Against St. Bonaventure

University of Massachusetts Men's Soccer Game Notes & Information Games 13 & 14 Massachusetts (6-0-6 Overall, 1-0-4 Atlantic 10) at #15 Vermont (9-1-1 Overall) | Massachusetts vs. St. Bonaventure (3-7-2 Overall, 0-4-1 Atlantic 10) Date | Time Tuesday, Oct. 11 / 2 pm | Saturday, Oct. 15 / 12 p.m Location Burlington, Vt. (Virtue Field) | Amherst, Mass. (Rudd Field) Live Statistics Vermont | St. Bonaventure Watch Vermont (ESPN+)

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts men’s soccer team will play a pair of games this week, beginning with a Tuesday afternoon Matchup at No. 15-ranked Vermont before returning home on Saturday to take on St. Bonaventure. Tomorrow’s match kicks off at 2 pm on ESPN+.

Hughes Hat Trick

Junior forward Alec Hughes recorded the first UMass hat trick since Mark Morris in 2015 in Wednesday’s 4-1 win at George Washington. Hughes put home all three of his goals in the first 35 minutes of play to give him an Atlantic 10-leading eight goals on the year.

Still Unbeaten

UMass remains unbeaten through 12 games this season with a 6-0-6 overall record. The start marks the longest unbeaten streak to start a season for the Minutemen as they remain one of just seven teams without a loss in Division I.

Atlantic 10 Leaders

Hughes leads the Atlantic 10 in multiple Offensive categories, including total goals with eight and points with 18. The junior averages a league-leading 1.92 shots on goal per game and is tied for second in the A-10 in game-winning goals.

Home Clean Sheet x2

The Minutemen picked up their second consecutive clean sheet at home in a 0-0 draw with Saint Joseph’s on Saturday. UMass played to a scoreless draw against No. 25-ranked Duquesne in the home game prior to Sept. 24. Senior goalkeeper Matt Zambetti Ranks fourth in the A-10 in shutouts with three and is third in save percentage at .814.

Looking Ahead

UMass hits the road following Saturday’s match to take on Davidson on Oct. 22 before playing at Defending National Champion Clemson on Oct. 24. The Minutemen conclude the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Rudd Field against Dayton.