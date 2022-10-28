Men’s Soccer Set for Final Regular Season Road Contest

SIUE (4-7-2, 1-5-0 MVC)

at Bradley (3-2-2, 1-5-1 MVC)

Sat., Oct. 29, 7 p.m

Live stats: bradleybraves.com/sidearmstats/msoc/

Live video: ESPN3.com

THE COUGARS: Are coming off a season-long 10-day break of games. SIUE is looking to bounce back after a road loss at No. 18 Missouri State. The Bears peppered the Cougars with 34 shots in the game, a season-high for an SIUE opponent.

CONFERENCE CALL: Just two games remain in the Missouri Valley Conference season.

FIVE ALIVE: SIUE’s five goals against USI were the Cougars’ most in a game since returning to Division I in 2008 and the first since a 5-0 win over Wisconsin-Parkside in September 2007.

SQUAD GOALS: SIUE is fifth in the MVC with 15 goals scored. The Cougars are sixth in total points in the league with 44.

LEADER: Paul Palacin is 15th in the NCAA with three game-winning goals this season. He is fifth in the MVC in total goals with five.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Palacin earned Offensive Player of the Week honors in the MVC Sep. 6 after scoring three goals, including two game winners, against Lindenwood and Southern Indiana.

SERIES STUFF: Bradley has won the last three meetings in the series, including a first-round match in last year’s MVC Championship.