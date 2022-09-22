Men’s Soccer set for Clash with 17th-ranked Missouri State

EVANSVILLE – Facing its second straight ranked opponent, the University of Evansville men’s soccer team returns to Missouri Valley Conference competition with a trip to 17th-ranked Missouri State on Saturday at 7 PM in Springfield, Mo.

A rematch of the 2021 MVC Championship, Evansville and Missouri State are meeting for the 41st time in series history with the Bears owning a 26-10-4 advantage in the all-time series. In the most recent meeting in the conference Championship match, the top-seeded Bears ended Evansville’s miraculous run with a 3-0 win to advance to the NCAA Tournament. Both the Aces and Bears enter the weekend after suffering their first loss of the season on Tuesday night. UE dropped a 3-1 decision to #19 Xavier, while Missouri State fell 3-0 to Tulsa, who received votes in the most recent United Soccer Coaches poll.

Evansville sophomore forward Nacho Diaz maintained his spot atop the national statistical rankings with his seventh goal of the season against Xavier. Diaz sits first in NCAA Division I in points per match (2.50) and goals per match (1.17), while his seven goals on the year are third-best nationally. Coming off the bench as of late, senior Winger Nkosi Graham has made quite the impact for the Aces. Graham is first in the MVC and 25th in the Nation in assists per match (0.67) and also leads The Valley in total assists with four through six matches.



