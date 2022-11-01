Men’s Soccer Sees Season End 2-1 in Overtime

TROY, NY – Senior Randy Dickersbach scored three minutes into the second overtime and the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) held off Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) 2-1 in a Liberty League Tournament Men’s Soccer Quarterfinals Matchup at East Campus Stadium. The Tigers, the No. 5 seed, improve to 8-4-5 and advance to play at St. Lawrence University, the No. 1 seed, on Friday afternoon. RPI, the No. 4 seed, finish the season with a 6-7-5 record.

RIT’s eventual game-winner started with a free kick from 40 yards from goal that senior Jonathan Cohen served to the middle of the box about eight yards out. Dickersbach rushed towards the goal and got his head on the ball just before the RPI goalkeeper Luke Brezak could knock it away. The goal was the team-leading sixth of the season for Dickersbach, a midfielder.

The Tigers took an early lead when Adam Wuest kicked in a rebound of his own shot in the ninth minute. Jaden Winall Longdon sent the ball in off a right-side corner kick that resulted in the ball bouncing around and eventually getting to Wuest about 10 yards from the goal. The senior defender headed a shot that was blocked, but the ball came back to him, and he kicked it into the goal from eight yards out.

RPI tied the game in the 35th minute when Paul Silva buried a penalty kick. The Engineers were awarded the PK when sophomores Julio Rodriguez was pulled down in the box. Silva, a Graduate student, lined it up and knocked it into the right side of the net while the goalkeeper dove to his right for his 11th goal of the season – his eighth penalty kick.

The Tigers had a quality chance to regain the lead 15 minutes into the second half when Dickersbach had two shots, the first of which was kept out by defender Alex Garcia and the second was off target, resulting in a goal kick.

A left-footed drive by RPI’s Kyle Osborne from 20 yards out with just over 17 minutes to play was knocked aside by goalkeeper Jason Trapp and cleared out of harm’s way.

Trapp finished with two saves for the win, while Brezak stopped three shots for the Engineers.