Men’s Soccer Secures 3-3 Draw Against UMass Lowell

Next Game: Duquesne 9/24/2022 | 1 PM Sept. 24 (Sat) / 1 PM Duquesne

AMHERST, Mass.– The University of Massachusetts men’s soccer team responded down a goal twice to come away with a 3-3 draw against UMass Lowell on Tuesday afternoon at Rudd Field. The Minutemen (5-0-3 Overall) remained unbeaten with the draw to mark the first time in program history that UMass has been unbeaten through the first eight games of a season.

Andrew Ortiz gave the Minutemen a lead in the 10thth-minute with his second goal of the season coming off of assists by Evan Fournier and Matt Fordham . Fournier found Fordham for a cross to the far post to Ortiz, who headed it into the right side of the goal to open the scoring.

UMass Lowell answered back with two consecutive goals to pull ahead 2-1, first scoring in the 22n.d-minute on a Borna Miklic goal before adding another just under 3 minutes later in the 25thth– minute. Miklic added his second of the game in the 84thth– minute to help the River Hawks to a 3-2 advantage.

Fordham picked up both his first Collegiate assist and goal on the match, tying things up in the 56thth-minute is a headed in goal following a corner kick from Nick Zielonka to the far post.

After UMass Lowell took a 3-2 lead in the 84thth-minute, UMass responded back quickly with the equalizer just 32 seconds later to tie at 3-3. Ryan Levay’s second goal of the season knotted things up as the senior took a right-footed shot into the left side of goal following a shot by Nathaniel Cardoza that was blocked.

The Minutemen put eight of their 15 shots on target and finished with a 15 to six shot advantage over the 90 minutes while amassing 19 corner kicks. Ortiz and Levay each put a pair of shots on frame while Alec Hughes found the target on two of his four attempts on the day.

UMass remains at home this weekend when they play host to No. 25-ranked Duquesne on Saturday at 1 pm

For complete coverage of the UMass men’s soccer team, follow the Minutemen on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook at @UMassMSoccer and online at www.UMassAthletics.com.