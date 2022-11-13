Men’s Soccer Season Ends Against No. 16 Cornell

ITHACA, NY — The Columbia men’s soccer team’s 2022 season came to a close Saturday afternoon at Berman Field, where it fell to 16th-ranked Cornell, 3-1.

Despite trailing the match by three goals, the Lions kept fighting and salvaged an 84th-minute goal by Keenan Foley , the first of the senior’s career. It came from a long overhead pass sent into the penalty area. Cornell keeper Ryan Friedberg leapt to try and catch it, but it slipped through his hands and fell to Foley at the back post, who knocked it through.

The nationally ranked Big Red (13-3-1, 5-1-1 Ivy) got out in front in the fourth minute. Thirty-two seconds into the second half, they doubled their lead. Cornell made it 3-0 in the 74th minute to put no doubt in the final result.

Despite the final score line, the two teams were fairly even in shot attempts. The Lions took 12 to Cornell’s 14 but only managed to get two on goal. The home side, destined for the NCAA Tournament, put seven shots on target, including the three that found the back of the net.

