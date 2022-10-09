Men’s Soccer: Scots Drop Non-Conference Game to UW-Whitewater

Next Game: at College of St. Scholastica 10/11/2022 | 4:00 P.M October 11 (Tue) / 4:00 PM at College of St. Scholastica History

Whitewater, Wis. – The Macalester College men’s soccer team had a break in from conference play this week, traveling to Whitewater, Wis. to take on the Warhawks of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The hard-fought close game ended in a 1-0 loss for the Scots. Macalester’s record is now 4-4-3 (3-1-1 MIAC).

Senior Milosz Fernandez-Kepka (Las Vegas, Nev./Indiana University HS) forced a save from the Warhawks’ goalie in the first minute of the game, while fellow senior Thomas Dono (Plymouth, Mich./Salem) kept the pressure on with a shot quickly following Fernandez-Kepka’s. Sophomore Hans Haenicke (Lisle, Ill./ Benet Academy) also forced a save before the Warhawks would take a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute. Whitewater took the one goal lead into the half.

Fernandez-Kepka continued to create chances up top along with junior Zade Alafranji (Sacramento, Calif./Sacramento Waldorf School/Davis Legacy) and sophomore Grant Luce (Seattle, Wash./Ballard). However, the first half goal by the Warhawks was enough, and Macalester lost on the road, 1-0.

Macalester’s next game will be Tuesday Oct. 11 at 4:00 pm where the Scots will travel to Duluth for a MIAC game against St. Scholastica.