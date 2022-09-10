Men’s Soccer: Scots Draw Against Wartburg

Next Game: at Luther College 9/11/2022 | 3:00 P.M Sept. 11 (Sun) / 3:00 PM at Luther College History

St. Paul, Minn. – The Macalester College men’s soccer team was back in action at home tonight against the Wartburg Knights. Both teams battled through the wet weather conditions, but ended the game in a 0-0. Macalester moves to 1-1-2 this season.

Macalester was put under pressure early by the Knights but it was junior Branko Sciortino (Los Altos, Calif./Bellermine College Prep) who got the first shot on target in the 20th minute forcing a save from the Knights’ goalkeeper. Immediately following, senior Thomas Dono (Plymouth, Mich./Salem) took a shot that was kept out of the net by the Wartburg keeper. Junior Zade Alafranji (Sacramento, Calif./Sacramento Waldorf School/Davis Legacy) and sophomore Hans Haenicke (Lisle, Ill./ Benet Academy) also had shots on goal near the end of the half. Sophomore goalkeeper Sam Price (Chicago, Ill./Lane Tech) made two excellent saves at the end of the half to keep it scoreless at the break.

The back-and-forth battle picked back up at the second whistle. Price made four amazing saves to keep the Knights at bay. Alafranji, Haenicke, Sciortino, first years Yes, Maina (El Cerrito, Calif./El Cerrito) and Nick Kent (Minneapolis, Minn./St. Louis Park) and senior Jacob Kresnicka (Elmhurst, Ill./York Community) combined for eight shots in the second. A yellow card for Wartburg allowed Macalester a final chance at the end of the game, but Kent’s shot just missed high. The final whistle blew to end the game 0-0.

The Scots’ next game will be Sunday Sept. 11. Macalester heads to Decorah, Iowa to take on the Norse of Luther College at 3:00 pm