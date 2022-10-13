Men’s Soccer Scores Twice in Loss at Ramapo

Next Game: William Paterson University 10/15/2022 | 7:00 PM October 15 (Sat) / 7:00 PM William Paterson University History

MAHWAH, NJ (10/12/22) – Fanor Arango and Erick Chicas scored as the Kean University men’s soccer team dropped a New Jersey Athletic Conference match to Ramapo College, 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon.

Damian Zurawski notched a goal and an assist for the Roadrunners who improved to 2-6-2 overall and 2-2-1 in the NJAC. Dominic Ridge made five saves for the Cougars who fell to 5-6-3 overall and 1-3-2 in the NJAC.

After Ramapo opened the scoring in the afternoon with a goal in the 16th minute, Kean answered with an Arango goal in the 24th minute. The contest remained deadlocked at 1-1 into halftime.

In the second half, the Roadrunners scored twice within a four minute span to push their advantage to 3-1 in the 83rd minute. The Cougars would get a goal back late as Chicas scored from 20 yards out on a free kick.

Despite the loss, Kean and Ramapo were even on shots (15-15), while the Roadrunners held a slight edge on shots on goal (8-7) and corner kicks (6-3).

Arango and Felix Pereyra both recorded three shots apiece.