Men’s Soccer Scores Three Times in Shut Out Over Plattsburgh

SCHENECTADY, ​​NY. – The Union College men’s soccer team found the back of the net three times on Tuesday evening in a 3-0 win over the Plattsburgh State Cardinals from College Park Field. Junior Luca Richo and sophomores Evan Perry and Connor Dolin all found the back of the net for Union. Union stopped their three-game skid with a 3-0 win over a strong Cardinals team.

The Cardinals came out Flying in the first 10 minutes and Union was able to weather the Storm from the Cardinals before Dolin settled a ball and whipped a shot on goal and found the back of the net. Dolin gave Union a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute of the first half. Union did not look back.

Union out shot the Cardinals 5-2 in the first half and each team had two corner opportunities. First-year Jacob Perry started and played in the first half of the game and stopped one save in 45 minutes of work.

In the second half, Union doubled their lead in the 67th minute off the right foot of Evan Perry . Sophomore Wyatt Goldfisher fired the initial shot that was saved and passed off the rebound to Perry who buried the shot into the open goal to give Union a 2-0 lead.

The Dutchmen put the game out of reach off the foot of Richo. Richo let a shot go from 30 yards out and the shit snuck instead of the cross bar and landed into the open goal for a 3-0 Union lead. The Dutchmen hung on to win 3-0 over the Cardinals.

Union outshot Plattsburgh State 17-7 in the win. Junior Sean Speck shared time in net with Perry and started the second half. They stopped the Lone shot that found its way on goal.

Union continues their home stand with a Liberty League Matchup against the Engineers of RPI on Saturday afternoon from College Park Field. Kick off is set for 2 pm