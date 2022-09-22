Men’s Soccer Scores Season High Five Goals in Shutout Over West Liberty

Next Game: University of Charleston 9/24/2022 | 7 P.M Sept. 24 (Sat) / 7 PM University of Charleston History

Wheeling, W.Va. – After the Women’s Soccer team picked up a shutout in the doubleheader opener, the Wheeling University Men’s Soccer team (3-4-1, 3-2-1) Hosted West Liberty in game two of “The Battle for Wheeling.” It was a big night for the Cardinals’ offense as they scored a season-best five goals in the game and picked up a shutout win, 5-0 over the Hilltoppers. Wheeling spread the love around throughout the night, as five different Cardinals scored on the evening to lead the season’s best effort.

The first Cardinals’ shot of the day came in the 32nd second of the game as Harry Martin sent the ball high and right of the net. The Cardinals took each of the first five shots of the game, spanning the first 17 minutes of the game. However, In the games 26th minute, the Cardinals broke through after a pair of Wheeling fouls. The third time was the charm Christian Ruud brought the ball upfield and found the net to make it a 1-0 Cardinals lead. Ruud has now scored goals in each of his last two games as he begins to catch fire on the field. Eight minutes later, the Cardinals were back at it after winning a 50/50 ball. Salem Mwelwa headed the ball and gained control at the 30-yard line. They brought the ball up the field and took the shot inside the 10-yard-line, sneaking it past the diving keeper to extend Wheeling’s lead to 2-0.

As time ticked down in the first half, West Liberty vlf more opportunities, taking four shots over the final 10 minutes. However, none of those shots landed on the net and the score remained 2-0 through the half’s final minute. In that 44th minute, a West Liberty foul set Wheeling up for a free kick at the 20-yard line. Graduate Student Miguel Martin took the kick and was able to sail it into the net to extend the Cardinals lead to 3-0. That is the score that would send the team into the locker room as Wheeling was riding high after a few rough games. As the game went into the second half, a pair of firsts would happen as the Cardinals got to go to their bench and get some new faces on the field over the final 10 minutes of the game.

The first first came in the game’s 48th minute after the team’s return for the second half. Another West Liberty foul set up a Wheeling free kick and Diego Buenano would take it from the 25-yard line. They sent the ball Flying towards the net and freshman Adam Edvinsson headed the ball into the net. It was the first career goal for Edvinsson and it extended Wheelin’s lead to 4-0. After a few substitutions, another free kick attempt came for Wheeling, this time in their defensive zone. Hamza Memon sent a beautiful ball down field and Andrew Bell picked it up. He found his way into scoring position and carried the keeper for his first career Collegiate goal. It made it a 5-0 Wheeling lead and the Cardinals went on to win the game by that score. The five goals were the most scored in a single game this season by the Men’s Soccer team as they bounced back nicely.

Five different Cardinals scored goals in the game and Miguel Martin led the way scoring his goal on three shots, two on goal. Christian Ruud and Andrew Bell each took two shots, putting two on goal, while each scoring goals and Adam Edvinsson scores his first career goal on two shots, one on goal. Carlos Molina got the start in net and earned his second shutout of the year while making two saves on two shots faced. The win moves the Cardinals back over .500 in MEC play as they get set for a tough test against the conference’s top two teams.

The Wheeling University Men’s Soccer team returns to action on Saturday, September 24th, when they host the University of Charleston at 7 PM.