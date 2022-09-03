Men’s Soccer Scores Four in Win over UC Riverside

Next Game: at Wofford 9/5/2022 | 5:00 P.M ESPN+ Sept. 05 (Mon) / 5:00 PM at Wofford

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. – Jacksonville Men’s Soccer extended their season opening unbeaten streak to three games on Friday night, when they notched four goals to beat a tough UC Riverside team at home.

Riverside began the match with energy and jumped out to an early 1-0 lead just six minutes into the game when a through ball hung out in front of the goal and was smashed home by UC’s Brendan Clark.

That would end up being the only scoring from Riverside all night and the ‘Phins would go on to respond 18 minutes later with a goal of their own from Cao Chavez, who had two on the evening.

The rest of the first half played out fairly even and the two teams remained deadlocked at one Entering the second 45.

The second half played right into the Dolphins’ hands when, in the 53rd minute, UC’s Alfonso Ramirez received a red card (second yellow) leaving a large gap in the Riverside defense for the remainder of the match. A gap the Dolphins would immediately exploit.

Less than three minutes later, a corner from Moussa Sabaly was met at the back post by Chavez who promptly headed home the go-ahead goal for the Phins, moving the score to 2-1.

The Dolphins would then keep the pedal down as they scored again three minutes later, this time from Ed Porter his first in the JU green and white.

In the 67th minute, Olivier Correa put the game on ice with his second of the season, moving the score to 4-1 which the ‘Phins then held onto for the final 23 minutes.

Jabari Gray received his first appearance of the season in net for JU, playing all 90 minutes while making three saves in a winning effort.

The win now marks JU’s third game in a row without a loss as they improve their season opening record to 2-0-1. The Dolphins will now rest for the weekend before they head to Spartanburg on Monday to battle Wofford at 5 pm.