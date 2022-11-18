Men’s soccer scores awards-season hat trick

The Ivy League Champion men’s soccer team has scored an awards-season hat trick, picking up three major awards.

For the first time since the Ivy League Player of the Year Awards were split into Offensive and defensive categories in 2013, two teammates have taken home both prizes: Second-year forward Stas Korzeniowski has been named Offensive Player of the Year and second-year defender Leo Burney has been selected Defensive Player of the Year.

Brian Gill, the James C. Gentle Head Coach who guided the Quakers to their first conference championship since 2013 and first United Soccer Coaches poll ranking since 2010, has been unanimously selected Ivy League Coach of the Year.

On the eve of Thursday’s NCAA Tournament game against Rutgers, Korzeniowski, from Skillman, New Jersey, led the Ivy League in points (26) and goals (10). His scoring helped Penn average 2.50 goals per game, eighth best in the country. Burney, from Seattle, captained a backline that gave up less than one goal per game. The team’s .750 goals against average ranked 13th in the country. He also had five goals and two assists.

Korzeniowski and Burney also earned First-Team All-Ivy recognition, as well as fourth-year midfielder Isaac McGinnis. Fourth-year goalkeeper Nick Christoffersen, fourth-year defender Jack Rosener, and fourth-year forward Ben Stitz received Second-Team All-Ivy acclaim.