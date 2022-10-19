Men’s Soccer Runs Unbeaten Streak to Nine with 1-1 Draw at Drexel

PHILADELPHIA – Leo Burney headed home the equalizer off a Ben Stitz free kick late in the second half for the University of Pennsylvania men’s soccer team who played Drexel to a 1-1 draw Tuesday evening in a Philly Soccer Six match from Vidas Field.

Quaker Notemeal
* Burney scored for the second straight match and fifth time this season; each of the last two goals have been assisted by Stitz.

* Burney’s five goals are the most by a Penn backliner since Alex Touche had five in 2018.

* With the assist on the Burney goal, Stitz has recorded at least one point in nine straight matches.

* Tuesday marked the fifth straight Penn-Drexel match decided by one goal or fewer.

* Penn extended its unbeaten streak to nine, the longest for the program since the 2008 team opened the season 7-0-3.

How It Happened
Penn managed just three shots in the opening 45 minutes, all three going off-target.

Drexel had the best opportunity for either side late in the half, but Christoffersen made a remarkable diving save to keep things scoreless.
 

Penn came out firing in the second half, matching its shot total from the first half in the first seven minutes, but again, all three went off-target. Drexel had the first on-target attempt of the half, but Christoffersen got enough of it to keep the ball out of the net.
 

Drexel finally broke through in the 65th minute, but Penn answered back shortly thereafter. Off a free kick in the 71st minute, Stitz delivered a ball placed out of the reach of almost everyone on the pitch, but Burney used every inch of his 6-4 frame to head the left-footed cross into the top right corner of the net.
 

Each side had good looks in the 84th and 85th, but Stitz had his attempt denied with a diving save and Christoffersen returned the favor on the other end.
 

The Quakers took the final two shots of the night, one of them blocked and the other off-target

Up Next
Penn Returns to Penn Park Saturday for a 5:00 pm kick-off with Brown, the first of four straight Ivy League matches to close the regular season.
 

#FightOnPenn

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button