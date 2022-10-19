Men’s Soccer Runs Unbeaten Streak to Nine with 1-1 Draw at Drexel

Next Game: Brown 10/22/2022 | 5:00 P.M October 22 (Sat) / 5:00 PM Brown History

PHILADELPHIA – Leo Burney headed home the equalizer off a Ben Stitz free kick late in the second half for the University of Pennsylvania men’s soccer team who played Drexel to a 1-1 draw Tuesday evening in a Philly Soccer Six match from Vidas Field.

Quaker Notemeal

* Burney scored for the second straight match and fifth time this season; each of the last two goals have been assisted by Stitz.

* Burney’s five goals are the most by a Penn backliner since Alex Touche had five in 2018.

* With the assist on the Burney goal, Stitz has recorded at least one point in nine straight matches.

* Tuesday marked the fifth straight Penn-Drexel match decided by one goal or fewer.

* Penn extended its unbeaten streak to nine, the longest for the program since the 2008 team opened the season 7-0-3.

How It Happened

Penn managed just three shots in the opening 45 minutes, all three going off-target.

Drexel had the best opportunity for either side late in the half, but Christoffersen made a remarkable diving save to keep things scoreless.



44′ | Penn 0, Drexel 0 Nick with the highlight-reel diving stop to keep things scoreless!!#FightOnPenn ?????? pic.twitter.com/4awR3weZOn — Penn Men’s Soccer (@PennMSoccer) October 18, 2022

Penn came out firing in the second half, matching its shot total from the first half in the first seven minutes, but again, all three went off-target. Drexel had the first on-target attempt of the half, but Christoffersen got enough of it to keep the ball out of the net.



62′ | Penn 0, Drexel 0 Nick with another sprawling stop to keep Drexel off the board!!#FightOnPenn ?????? pic.twitter.com/jOUsKlNzPD — Penn Men’s Soccer (@PennMSoccer) October 18, 2022

Drexel finally broke through in the 65th minute, but Penn answered back shortly thereafter. Off a free kick in the 71st minute, Stitz delivered a ball placed out of the reach of almost everyone on the pitch, but Burney used every inch of his 6-4 frame to head the left-footed cross into the top right corner of the net.



71′ | Penn 1, Drexel 1 It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… LEO BURNEY! The sophomore soars through the air and heads home the equalizer!!#FightOnPenn ?????? pic.twitter.com/kn6zlTEABv — Penn Men’s Soccer (@PennMSoccer) October 18, 2022

Each side had good looks in the 84th and 85th, but Stitz had his attempt denied with a diving save and Christoffersen returned the favor on the other end.



85′ | Penn 1, Drexel 1 Nick Returns the favor with yet another diving save!!#FightOnPenn ?????? pic.twitter.com/kBSwiNSPOU — Penn Men’s Soccer (@PennMSoccer) October 18, 2022

The Quakers took the final two shots of the night, one of them blocked and the other off-target

Up Next

Penn Returns to Penn Park Saturday for a 5:00 pm kick-off with Brown, the first of four straight Ivy League matches to close the regular season.



