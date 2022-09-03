Men’s Soccer Rolls To 3-0 Win Over Boston College

Next Game: at Central Connecticut State 9/7/2022 | 7 P.M Sept. 07 (Wed) / 7 PM at Central Connecticut State

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts men’s soccer team defeated Boston College 3-0 on Saturday afternoon in front of a standing room only crowd at Rudd Field. The Minutemen (2-0-1 Overall) put 10 of their 11 shots on target in the win and picked up their second shutout in as many games at home.

Matt Cence scored the opening goal in the fifth minute after racing through the Eagles defense to put home his first Collegiate goal.

The Minutemen added their final two goals in a three-minute span in the second half, first on an Alec Hughes goal following an assist from Evan Fournier in the 61stSt-minute to put UMass up 2-0. Hughes sealed off a BC defender in the box and was found by Fournier to set up a right-footed shot into the right side of the goal.

Ryan Levay made it a 3-0 contest Moments later, heading one into the back of the goal from 12-yards out after a Fournier cross from the left side.

Matt Zambetti finished with four saves in the afternoon, including a diving stop in the 20th-minute is a BC shot from distance. BC attempted 13 shots and put four on frame.

Hughes led UMass with three of his four shots on target while Shizu Yohena put both of his on frame.

The Minutemen hit the road for their next contest at Central Connecticut State on Wednesday at 7 pm before returning home to Rudd Field to take on Boston University on Saturday, Sept. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m

