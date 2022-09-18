Men’s Soccer Rolls Past Davidson, 1-0, in A-10 Opener

Next Game: Howard 9/21/2022 | 1 PM Sept. 21 (Wed) / 1 PM Howard

WASHINGTON – Men’s soccer earned its first conference win of the season, taking down the Davidson Wildcats, 1-0. Goalkeeper Justin Grady kept the Wildcats scoreless this afternoon as the Buff and Blue picked up their first three points in the A-10 standings. GW improves to 3-2-2 (1-0-0 in the A-10) on the season.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

NOTEWORTHY:

Goalkeeper Justin Grady turned down all nine shots fired his way, earning GW its first clean sheet of the season and Grady’s 10th in his career.

Oscar Haynes Brown scored for the third time this season. He is now tied with Tim Cook for first on the team with seven points this season.

Tom Cooklin earned an assist on his cross into the box in the 51st minute.

There were five yellow cards shown in today’s match: Davidson’s Alonzo Clarke, along with GW’s Tom Cooklin , Elias Norris , Carter Humm and Jared DeMott all received cautions this afternoon.

UP NEXT: The Buff and Blue return to the GW Soccer Field on Wednesday, September 21 for a mid-week matchup against the Howard University Bison. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game will be aired live on ESPN+.