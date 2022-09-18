Men’s Soccer Rolls Past Davidson, 1-0, in A-10 Opener
WASHINGTON – Men’s soccer earned its first conference win of the season, taking down the Davidson Wildcats, 1-0. Goalkeeper Justin Grady kept the Wildcats scoreless this afternoon as the Buff and Blue picked up their first three points in the A-10 standings. GW improves to 3-2-2 (1-0-0 in the A-10) on the season.
HOW IT HAPPENED:
NOTEWORTHY:
-
Goalkeeper Justin Grady turned down all nine shots fired his way, earning GW its first clean sheet of the season and Grady’s 10th in his career.
-
Oscar Haynes Brown scored for the third time this season. He is now tied with Tim Cook for first on the team with seven points this season.
-
Tom Cooklin earned an assist on his cross into the box in the 51st minute.
-
There were five yellow cards shown in today’s match: Davidson’s Alonzo Clarke, along with GW’s Tom Cooklin, Elias Norris, Carter Hummand Jared DeMott all received cautions this afternoon.
UP NEXT: The Buff and Blue return to the GW Soccer Field on Wednesday, September 21 for a mid-week matchup against the Howard University Bison. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game will be aired live on ESPN+.