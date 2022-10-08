Men’s Soccer Returns to The Bell to Host Georgia Southern – UK Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The No. 3 Kentucky men’s soccer team (7-0-2, 2-0-1 Sun Belt) will return to Lexington to host Georgia Southern (1-9-0, 0-3-0 Sun Belt) for a 7:00 pm ET Sunday match at The Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex.

The Wildcats are coming off a two-game road stand at RV Georgia State and James Madison University which added the first two conference victories of the 2022 campaign.

UK’s two wins Featured eight different goal scorers in Casper Grening, Enzo Mauriz, Nick Gutmann, Eythor Bjorgolfsson, Justin Scharf, Ben Damge, Lucca Rodrigues and Martin Soereide.

Sunday’s contest will be the first matchup since 2004 between the Wildcats and Eagles. Kentucky holds a 0-1-1 all-time series record with Georgia Southern.

