Men’s Soccer Returns to RSP to Host St. Peter’s on Saturday Evening

The Retriever men’s soccer team (4-1-1) Returns to Retriever Soccer Park on Saturday, Sept. 16 when they host the St. Peter’s Peacocks (1-3-1). The opening kick-off is set for 7:00 pm and the game will be broadcast live on the America East Digital Network.

The UMBC program will honor the tenth anniversary of the 2012 team that won an America East Championship and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

RETRIEVER NOTES

Despite outshooting Mount St. Mary’s, 31-5, the Retrievers suffered their first shutout and first setback of 2022, falling 1-0 on Sept. 13.

UMBC received 9 votes (T-27th overall) in the Sept. 13 United Soccer Coaches poll. The Retrievers were No. 2 team in the Northeast Region poll, one place behind America East Rival Vermont.

Nationally, UMBC is tied for ninth in goal differential (+11), tied for sixth in total goals scored (18), eighth in goals per game (3.0) and 16th in points per game (8.2),

Sophomore forward Spencer Hanks is tied for sixth place in the Nation with five goals scored, tied for 12th with 0.83 goals per game and tied for 12th with 2.0 points per contest. Hanks earned a spot on College Soccer News’ Team of the Week for games ending Sept. 4.

The America East Conference tabbed UMBC sophomore forward Spencer Hanks as its Offensive Player of the Week on August 29. Hanks, who missed the entire 2021 season, rehabilitating from ACL surgery, returned to the field and scored three goals and added one assist in the Retrievers’ 8-2 win over Fairfield on August 26 .

A GLANCE AT THE PEACOCKS ·

St. Peter’s (1-3-1) snapped a season-opening three-match winless streak by defeating St. Francis Brooklyn, 1-0, in Jersey City on Sept. 10, but fell, 3-1, at Temple on Sept. 13. The Peacocks are 0-3 on the road this season.

Freshman midfielder Reiss Skein is one of five Peacocks to hit the net this season and he has added a team-best three assists.

THE ALL-TIME SERIES

UMBC has won all three previous meetings in the series.

The Retrievers triumphed, 2-1, in the most recent contest, held in 2019 at Retriever Soccer Park. Ryan Becher scored the game-winning goal, the first of his collegiate career.

UP NEXT

· UMBC plays at St. Joseph’s on Tuesday, Sept. 20 before opening America East play next Saturday, Sept. 24 versus UAlbany at Retriever Soccer Park.