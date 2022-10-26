Men’s Soccer Returns Home to Take on Columbia
Men’s Soccer | October 24, 2022
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Explorers men’s soccer team will face the Columbia Lions on Tuesday, October 25th at 7 pm at McCarthy Stadium.
La Salle enters with a 3-8-4 overall record, and Columbia sits at 1-6-5 overall coming into Tuesday.
Scouting the Explorers –
- La Salle is coming off a tough 1-0 loss to George Washington this past Saturday, where the offense put continuous pressure on the Colonial defense.
- The Explorers shot the ball 22 total times, seven being on goal, with Omari Cotterell and Justin Bruno each shooting five times.
- Nigel Buckley is the team’s goal leader having scored six goals on the year.
- Filip Sabatti made the last start in net for La Salle, making it his sixth start on the season. His save percentage is 0.704.
Scouting the Lions –
- Columbia played Dartmouth last Saturday and fell 1-0 to them.
- Freshman, Joao Lima, leads the way for Columbia with two goals scored this season.
- Junior forward, Will DeNight has taken 13 total shots this season, the most for the Lions thus far.
- Michael Collodi has started 11 games in goal for Columbia and has a 0.765 save percentage.