Men’s Soccer Returns Home to Take on Columbia

Men’s Soccer | October 24, 2022

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Explorers men’s soccer team will face the Columbia Lions on Tuesday, October 25th at 7 pm at McCarthy Stadium.

La Salle enters with a 3-8-4 overall record, and Columbia sits at 1-6-5 overall coming into Tuesday.

Scouting the Explorers –

La Salle is coming off a tough 1-0 loss to George Washington this past Saturday, where the offense put continuous pressure on the Colonial defense.

The Explorers shot the ball 22 total times, seven being on goal, with Omari Cotterell and Justin Bruno each shooting five times.

Nigel Buckley is the team's goal leader having scored six goals on the year.

Filip Sabatti made the last start in net for La Salle, making it his sixth start on the season. His save percentage is 0.704.

Scouting the Lions –