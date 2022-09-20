Men’s Soccer Returns Home To Play UNCW On Tuesday

CHAPEL HILL, NC – After a 1-1 draw at No. 5 Duke in its first road test of the season, the University of North Carolina men’s soccer team returns home to Dorrance Field for a midweek matchup with UNCW on Tuesday evening at 7 pm ET.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

Carolina sits at 3-2-1 on the year with wins over Air Force, South Florida and East Tennessee State. In its last outing, the Tar Heels battled the fifth-ranked Blue Devils to a 1-1 draw in Durham after Akeim Clarke found the equalizer just 29 seconds after Duke Struck first.

It marked Clarke’s second goal of his career and first since May 2, 2021. The junior has a team-high 11 shots through the first six games of the season.

Milo Garvanian paces the team with a pair of goals and an assist for five points, also leading the roster with five shots on target. In addition to Clarke, Hilli Goldhar , Key White and Sam Williams have also found the back of the net once.

Two Tar Heels in Andrew Cordes and Til Zinnhardt have logged a full 90 minutes in all six matches so far this year. Cordes owns a .773 save percentage behind 17 saves in net while Zinnhardt, a defender, was named to the Hermann Trophy Watch List earlier this season.

UNCW will arrive in Chapel Hill with a 3-1-2 mark on the season, including a 2-0-1 mark in Colonial Athletic Association action. Under head Coach Aidan Heaney now in his 22nd at the helm, the Seahawks are currently on a two-match win streak following back-to-back 2-0 victories over South Carolina and Drexel.

Leading the team with two goals apiece is Omar Aboutaleb and Cannon Tootle while Gabe Merce has two assists on the year. Between the posts, Gabriel Perrotta has seen 464 minutes with 25 saves for a .893 save percentage. Perrotta was named the CAA Co-Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 5.

Tuesday’s Tilt will be the 22nd meeting in program history between Carolina and UNCW. The Tar Heels lead the all-time series at 13-6-2, including a 9-2-1 record for matches played in Chapel Hill and a 6-4 mark under head Coach Carlos Somoano .

Stay up to date with Carolina men’s soccer by following the Tar Heels on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.