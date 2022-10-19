Men’s Soccer Returns Home to Battle Butler on Wednesday

Omaha, Neb. — With just four matches remaining in the regular season, the Creighton men’s soccer team must make a move now. The battle with Butler on Wednesday is one of two remaining matches at Morrison Stadium.

Series History: Creighton leads Butler, 10-4-1

Creighton and Butler have 15 times, including seven times in Omaha. The Bluejays hold a 10-4-1 edge, posting a 5-1-1 mark against the Bulldogs at home.

Date Opponent Score

October 15, 1996 vs. Butler (at Dallas) W, 2-1

October 17, 2000 at Butler W, 3-1

August 29, 2003 vs. Butler T, 0-0 (2ot)

October 22, 2013 * at Butler W, 3-2

October 11, 2014 * vs. Butler W, 2-1

October 14, 2015 * at Butler W, 1-0

October 7, 2016 * vs. Butler W, 1-0

Nov. 13, 2016 ^ at Butler L, 1-2

Sept. 16, 2017 * at Butler L, 2-3 (ot)

Sept. 15, 2018 * vs. Butler W, 3-0

Nov. 2, 2019 * vs. Butler W, 2-1 (2ot)

Nov. 9, 2019 ^ vs. Butler L, 0-1

March 17, 2021 * vs. Butler W, 4-2

April 10, 2021 * at Butler L, 2-3

October 30, 2021 * at Butler W, 2-0

* = BIG EAST ^ = BIG EAST Tournament

How to Follow the Match

Creighton’s match with Butler can be watched online (FloSports) or followed on the radio in the Omaha area in both English and Spanish. In addition, live stats will be Featured through StatBroadcast. A subscription is required to view the event on FloSports. More information can be found at GoCreighton.com/FloSports.

The online stream and English radio call on 1290 AM features Jon Schriner and Josh Peterson, while the Spanish call on 1020 AM offers Jose Raul Atencio and Juan Manuel Martinez. Updates will be provided during the match on Twitter (@CreightonMSOC).

Updates will be provided during the match on Twitter (@CreightonMSOC).

Scouting Creighton (4-3-5, 1-2-3 BIG EAST)

As fast as the scoring offense began the 2022 season, Creighton has stalled in BIG EAST play. The Bluejays have notched at least one tally in each match, but Creighton’s output has slowed to eight goals in six BIG EAST contests.

Junior Duncan McGuire leads the team with 20 points on nine goals and two assists, while Owen O’Malley and Jackson Castro have each delivered six goals. Sophomore Giorgio Probo brings a team-high seven assists, but has been bottled up since a penalty kick at Georgetown on Sept. 4.

Goalkeeper Paul Kruse has been solid and was Spectacular against Seton Hall. He has allowed 16 goals in 12 contests, including nine in six BIG EAST matches.



Scouting Butler (8-4-1, 3-2-1 BIG EAST)

The Bulldogs come to Omaha with four victories in their last six matches, but Butler dropped a 2-1 decision at Providence on Oct. 15.

Butler’s leading scorer Palmer Ault enters the match on Wednesday with eight goals and three assists (19 points).

The Bulldogs’ Gabriel Gjergji has seen the bulk of action, playing 1,119 minutes of Butler’s 1,164 minutes. Gjergji has allowed 14 goals in 13 matches, a 1.13 GAA with 43 saves in 2022.



BIG EAST’s Two Top Scorers Meet on Wednesday

Creighton’s Duncan McGuire and Butler’s Palmer Ault sit atop the BIG EAST leader board with 20 and 19 points respectively.

Each player gathered the majority of their points in a short span.

Ault delivered six goals in three matches with two goals against Lindenwood (Sept. 21), Connecticut (Sept. 24) and Marquette (Sept. 30).

McGuire, meanwhile, notched three goals against Oakland (Aug. 25) and two goals against Rutgers (Aug. 28).



Creighton Ties School Record for Draws

The 1-1 draw with Seton Hall on October 15 was Creighton’s fifth of the 2022 season. Five draws equals a Bluejay team record, set by the 2007 (12-3-5) and 2009 (7-4-5) squads.