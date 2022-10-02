Men’s Soccer Remains Unbeaten With 2-2 Draw At Fordham

Next Game: at George Washington 10/5/2022 | 1 PM October 05 (Wed) / 1 PM at George Washington

BRONX, NY– The University of Massachusetts men’s soccer team remained unbeaten with a 2-2 draw on the road at Fordham on Saturday night. The Minutemen (5-0-5 Overall, 0-0-2 Atlantic 10) took a 2-1 lead on a Shizu Yohena goal in the 75th– minute before a late Ram equalizer.

Yohena’s second goal of the year gave the Minutemen a one goal advantage with just over a quarter hour left of play as the forward sent a right-footed shot from outside of the 18-yard box over the keeper and into the top right corner of the goal . Evan Fournier played Yohena through to set up the opportunity and was credited with his team-leading fourth of the year.

Fournier also added a goal on the evening as he got the scoring started in the eighth minute with his third goal of the year off an assist from Andrew Ortiz to make it a 1-0 game less than 10 minutes in.

Fordham’s Daniel Espeleta answered back with the first of his two goals on the night in the 30th– minute to tie at 1-1. Espeleta knotted it up again with just under two minutes left with his second goal in the 89th– minute to make it a 2-2 contest.

Matt Zambetti stopped three shots in the first 22 minutes of play and finished with four saves on the night. Fordham finished with a 15 to 12 shot advantage while the Minutemen put six of their 12 shots on frame. Forwards Alec Hughes and Nick Zielonka each put a pair of shots on target to lead UMass.

The Minutemen continue Atlantic 10 play on Wednesday at George Washington at 1 pm and return home on Saturday to host Saint Joseph’s at Rudd Field at noon.

For complete coverage of the UMass men’s soccer team, follow the Minutemen on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook at @UMassMSoccer and online at www.UMassAthletics.com.