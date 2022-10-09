Men’s Soccer Records Tie vs. WIU

Next Game: at Bradley 10/11/2022 | 7 p.m October 11 (Tue) / 7 pm at Bradley

CHARLESTON, ILL — Lesego Maloma scored a second half goal as Eastern Illinois men’s soccer recorded a 1-1 tie against Western Illinois. With the result, the Panthers now hold a 1-7-2 overall record and an 0-3-1 record in Summit League conference play.

It was a tightly contested affair in the first half as EIU was able to keep WIU off the scoreboard despite facing 10 shots and eight corner kicks from the Leathernecks in the period. The Panthers were able to get Offensive penetration in the first half, but only got off four shots and were hampered by three offsides calls as the two teams went into Halftime scoreless.

WIU kept up their Offensive pressure in the second half, but the Panthers were the first ones to finally break through when Maloma found the back of the net in the 65th minute for his second goal in as many matches off of a pass from Casey Welage to put EIU up 1-0. The Leathernecks responded with a goal off a header by Kyle Owen in the 70th minute to tie it up at 1-1. Neither team would score again, as WIU’s last-second corner kick resulted in a missed shot and EIU’s ensuing goal kick failed to produce a goal.

Sam Eccles led the Panthers with three shots and had a shot on goal. Julian Smith recorded two shots, both of which were on target. Delphi Sabu also recorded a shot for EIU. Chad Smith recorded six saves at goalkeeper in 19 shots faced.

Up next, EIU heads on the road again to take on another in-state foe in the Bradley Braves on Tuesday, October 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM CT.