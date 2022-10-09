Men’s soccer records 5th straight shutout, draws with Stetson

Next Game: at University of North Florida 10/15/2022 | 7 P.M October 15 (Sat) / 7 PM at University of North Florida

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University men’s soccer team may not have extended its winning streak, but the Knights did lengthen their unbeaten streak.

On Saturday night in Owsley B. Frazier Stadium, Bellarmine played to a scoreless draw with Stetson in ASUN action.

Bellarmine (6-3-2, 2-2-1 ASUN) had won four in a row Entering the contest and, with the stalemate against Stetson (3-3-5, 2-1-2), the Knights have gone unbeaten in a Division I-era program-record five straight matches. It was a productive result for both teams as each earned a point in conference play.

Bellarmine’s defense also boosted its D1-era program record of consecutive shutouts to five. Three of those, including the latest clean sheet, have come in conference action.

In the first half, Bellarmine senior goalkeeper Matthew Brozovich made a key kick save on a shot from close range after Stetson had a dangerous run following a takeaway. In the second half, Knights senior midfielder Camden Dunne had a near miss as his shot caromed off the crossbar.

There weren’t many other close calls in the Matchup as both squads played highly disciplined on defense. Stetson finished with a 7-5 advantage in shots, including 2-1 on frame. The Knights had a 4-3 edge in corner kicks.

Brozovich collected two saves and notched his third shutout of the season.

Bellarmine will play at 7 pm (ET) next Saturday at North Florida.

