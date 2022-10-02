MEN’S SOCCER RECORDS 2-2 DRAW AT SCSU

New Haven, Conn. – The Le Moyne College men’s soccer team recorded a 2-2 draw in NE10 action on the road against Southern Connecticut State University on Saturday night.

Graduate forward Max Buesch (Odenthal, Germany/Gymnasium Odenthal/Bethany Lutheran) scored his second and third goals of the season to record a brace for the ‘Phins while Cameron Stuart (Fulton, NY/G. Ray Bodley) recorded his second assist of the season.

“Very happy with the performance and effort from the boys but need to do a better job in seeing the game out. We’re on to the next game,” said Le Moyne Head Coach Tom Bonus after the match.

Stuart Drew committed a foul in the left side of the box with 32:35 remaining in the first half, and the Dolphins were awarded a penalty kick.

Buesch took the PK for Le Moyne, and he put his shot into the right side of the net to put the ‘Phins up 1-0.

Le Moyne put four shots on goal during the first 45 minutes while preventing SCSU from taking any shots at all.

Buesch scored his second goal of the game in the 48thth minute off an assist from Stuart to double Le Moyne’s lead.

SCSU was awarded a penalty kick in the 57thth minute and Leroy Best converted from the spot to get the Owls on the board. Best delivered an assist to Karim Said in the 74th minute to tie the game at 2-2.

The Le Moyne College men’s soccer team will be in action next on October 8 when they battle University of New Haven at 12:00 pm on Ted Grant Field.