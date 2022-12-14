Men’s soccer receives five All-Ohio honors

GRANVILLE, Ohio (December 14, 2022) – Denison University men’s soccer had five players honored by the Ohio Collegiate Soccer Association (OCSA) for their Athletic and academic Excellence this season. Senior midfielders Ethan Miracle and Lorenz Hoover were named First-Team All-Ohio and Second-Team All-Ohio, respectively, while sophomore forward Jake Krueger was named to the third team. Additionally, senior defender Pierre de la Croix-Vaubois was named First-Team Academic All-Ohio for the second year in a row while a junior forward Rohan Tripathy was named Second-Team Academic All-Ohio.

Miracle moves up to First-Team All-Ohio as a senior after earning third-team honors a year ago. He also was named Third-Team All-Region and First-Team All-North Coast Athletic Conference this season after leading the Big Red with 12 goals and four game-winning goals.

Hoover, meanwhile, earns his second straight Second-Team All-Ohio recognition after finishing as a second-team all-conference midfielder this year while Krueger joined Miracle on the All-NCAC First-Team this year after leading Denison with 42 shots and six assists and adding two goals.

In addition to being named Academic All-Ohio, de la Croix-Vaubois (3.54 GPA in global commerce) and Tripathy (3.63 GPA in biology) were both named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District® Team this year as well. De la Croix Vaubois was named Second-Team All-NCAC for the second year in a row after helping Denison record six shutouts in his 14 matches this season while Tripathy finished second on the team in goals (6) and third in points (13) .

The OCSA represents all Collegiate Soccer programs in Ohio. The OCSA is one of the oldest state Collegiate Coaching Associations in the US. The association was formed in 1953 and was significantly responsible for the growth, development and organization of collegiate soccer in Ohio. In the early days the OCSA was responsible for coaching education, referee development and training and a very effective network for coaches to arrange games and Refereeing assignments. Another major activity of the association was the development of an Awards program for players and coaches. The OCSA annually recognizes over 300 student athletes and coaches.

