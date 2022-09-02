Men’s Soccer Ready to Get Its Season Rolling; The Bombers Kick Off Their Season on Saturday

ITHACA, NY – The Ithaca College men’s soccer team will kick off their 2022 season on Saturday, September 3 in Salem, Va. when the Bombers take on Texas Lutheran University at 4 pm in the first match of a two-game weekend. They will cap off their southern road trip to Virginia on Sunday with a 5 pm kickoff against Stockton University.

Head Coach Garrett Eldridge Returns for his third season at the helm of the program and is excited for these early season tests and where his team will stack up.

“They are two different opponents for us and two that we hope will be regionally ranked by the end of the year,” said Eldridge. “This is a great opportunity for us to focus on improving ourselves this weekend and go up against good competition.”

The Bombers, who went 8-6-6 last year and fell just short of a Liberty League title, return three Graduate students and five Seniors who are looking to Capture their first Liberty League Championship since joining the conference back in 2017.

Coming back to IC and utilizing their fifth years are Alex Leahy and Kyle Sicke who have played significant minutes since their freshman campaigns and will be crucial both on and off the field in providing maturity and experience for this young crew.

“We’re looking to win the Liberty League Championship and make a run in the NCAA tournament, and I think that’s a big reason why I came back, because the job wasn’t done,” said the Graduate student Alex Leahy .

In addition to the upperclassmen that are back, there are 11 first years and three transfer students that can make an immediate impact. Both the coaching staff and the upperclassmen see contributions being made across the board.

Senior Brendan Lebitsch said, “It is great to have three fifth years back that will all contribute and provide leadership and experience. We also have a lot of first years that came into training camp fit and ready to play so I see them making an impact.”

Kyle Sicke who will serve as a Captain this season from the midfield also recognizes the young Talent and sees that group playing an essential part in this year’s success.

“We have a really deep team and I see everyone playing a role. Connor Tierney had a great freshman year, but I think he’s going to really elevate his game this season,” said Sicke. He added, “ Jack Longo who’s a transfer from Bryant, is also going to be huge for us this year both offensively and defensively.”

The Bombers Featured one of the stingier defenses within the Liberty League that helped push them to the Championship game in 2021 as they held opponents to .75 goals per game (15 goals against) and within conference play they gave up just three regular season goals in nine games.

Following their season-opening road trip to Virginia, the Bombers will travel to play St. John Fisher in a non-conference matchup on Friday, September 9 at 7 pm before embarking on a five-game homestand at Carp Wood Field beginning Sunday, September 11 against Oswego State at 4 p.m

The swing of non-conference games will continue as they host Hamilton College (September 14), SUNY Brockport (September 16) and Lycoming (September 20) all before beginning Liberty League action when Clarkson University comes to South Hill on Saturday, September 24.

A tough three-game road trip will begin with a match against Hobart College (September 28), which will be followed by a rematch of the Liberty League Championship when the Bombers square off against St. Lawrence University on October 1. The Saints return Marvin Sibanda, who is the reigning Liberty League Player of the Year. The road stretch concludes with an away match at Bard a week later.

IC will look to make the most of closing its regular season on the friendly confines of Carp Wood Field in five of the final six games to conclude the month of October with the 2022 Liberty League Men’s Soccer Championship slated for November 1-6.

All Ithaca College home games will provide live statistics and Webcasts to viewers. Links are available on the men’s soccer schedule. Game programs will also be posted to the schedule ahead of each home contest.