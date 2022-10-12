Men’s Soccer Readies for Midweek Matchup Against Stony Brook

PISCATAWAY, NJ – The Rutgers men’s soccer team (5-2-5, 2-1-2) will complete its three-game home stand against Stony Brook (4-7, 2-4) on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m

The contest marks the second to last nonconference matchup for the Scarlet Knights as they will face off against UCLA (Oct. 29) to end the regular season.

Last Time Out

RU recorded its fifth draw of the season as the team tied Indiana (5-2-4, 1-1-3) on Oct. 9. MD Myers and Pablo Avila both scored first-half equalizers in the outing while goalkeeper Ciaran Dalton held it down in net with three saves.

8′ | MD Myers tallies the equalizer and his league-leading 10th goal of the season. Rutgers 1, Indiana 1

— Rutgers Men's Soccer (@RUMensSoccer) October 9, 2022

29′ | Pablo Avila ties it up for the Scarlet Knights once again. Rutgers 2, Indiana 2

— Rutgers Men's Soccer (@RUMensSoccer) October 9, 2022

The Doctor Is In

Since transferring to Rutgers in the offseason from High Point, MD Myers has burst onto the scene and made a huge impact in the Big Ten.

The senior forward is the only player in the league to reach 10+ goals in addition to 20+ points. He leads the scoring runner up by four tallies and the second-most point getter by 11.

Through 12 games this fall, Myers has found the back of the net in seven contests, including the last three. He has also recorded points in eight outings.

Around the League

With eight points, Rutgers is currently tied with Penn State (5-3-3, 2-0-2) for second place in the Big Ten standings. Maryland (7-1-3, 3-0-2) leads the league with 11 points.

B1G Time

With an impressive season so far, MD Myers currently Tops the Big Ten in four of six Offensive statistical categories.

Myers paces the conference in goals (10), points (23), shots (45), shots on goal (26). Jackson Temple leads the league in assists with five total on the season so far.

Jackson Temple and Jason Bouoregy also represent RU in the stats, ranking second and third in assists (5).

Spreading the Love

Through 12 games, the Scarlet Knights have seen 11 unique goal scorers for 28 goals and 83 points.

MD Myers leads the pack with 10 scores after securing braces against Omaha (Aug. 25), Yale (Sept. 5) and Maryland (Oct. 4) in addition to one-goal outings against Rider (Sept. 9), UAlbany (Sept. 13 ), Ohio State (Sept. 30) and Indiana (Oct. 9).

Temple (5), Bouregy (3), Pablo Avila (3), Ian Abbey (1), Joey Zalinsky (1), Ola Maeland (1), Bryan Keating (1), Cole Cruthers (1), Hugo Le Guennec (1) and Tommy DeVizio (1) have all also added goals for the Scarlet Knights.

Welcoming the Newcomers

McElderry and his staff added 11 newcomers to the Squad in the offseason, including three transfers and seven freshmen.

Transfers MD Myers (High Point), Sahab Kular (Cleveland State), Nick Spittle (Seneca [OCAA]), Zach Riviere (Georgetown) and freshmen William Baker , Sam Delgado , Ian Abbey , Nestor Cabrera , Cole Cruthers , Ciaran Dalton and Dylan Van Der Walt were all welcomed to the team.

The freshmen trio of Abbey, Cruthers and Dalton have made an impact on the team this season, all recording starts. Dalton Tops the goalkeepers with one shutout and three wins while Abbey and Cruthers have each added goals.

Back Again

The Scarlet Knights return 20 student-athletes overall and 11 players with eight or more starts from the 2021 roster that went 9-6-2, the most wins in a campaign since 2015. Notably, All-Region and All-Big Ten selection Jackson Temple and All-Big Ten Freshman Team Picks Matthew Acosta and Joey Zalinsky will be returning to the roster.

Graduate students Thomas DeVizio and Pablo Avila made the decision in the offseason to return to the pitch for their final year of eligibility. Last season, the two veterans combined for 13 points, including three goals and seven assists.

Looking Into the Seawolves

After Enduring a six-game losing streak, Stony Brook bounced back in their most recent outing with a win over College of Charleston, 2-0. During the six-game stretch, the Seawolves were outscored 13-2.

The team’s only other victories of the campaign came against Saint Peter’s (4-1), Hofstra (2-1) and Columbia (2-1). Jonas Bickus leads the Squad with four goals and three assists for 11 points.

Wednesday’s Matchup between the two teams will mark the first all-time meeting.

Looking Ahead

Rutgers will get back to Big Ten play as the team travels to Michigan State on Sunday, Oct. 16 for a 2 pm game.