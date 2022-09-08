Men’s Soccer Ranked Seventh in United Soccer Coaches Southeast Region

CONWAY, SC – The Coastal Carolina men’s soccer team is ranked seventh in the United Soccer Coaches Southeast Regional poll, which was announced on Wednesday.

The Chanticleers are 2-1-1 on the season, having defeated USC Upstate and William & Mary earlier this season to open the year 2-0.

Coastal Carolina is one of four Sun Belt Conference member schools to be ranked in the Southeast Regional poll, with Kentucky coming in as No. 1, Marshall at No. 2, and West Virginia at No. 5

Nationally, the Chanticleers rank 17th in assists per game (3.00), points per game (8.00), total goals (10), total assists (12), and total points (32). They are also ranked 21st in points per game (8.00) and 22nd in scoring offense (2.50) this season.

In the Sun Belt, CCU leads the conference in assists per game, points per game, scoring offense, total assists, total goals, and total points.

The Chanticleers return to the CCU Soccer Stadium to host High Point on Sunday, Sept. 11, with kickoff set for 7 pm ET.

