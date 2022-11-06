Men’s Soccer Rallies to Earn Point in 2-2 Draw at Princeton

Next Game: Dartmouth College 11/12/2022 | 1:00 PM ESPN+ Nov. 12 (Sat) / 1:00 PM Dartmouth College

PRINCETON, NJ – Harvard University men’s soccer scored twice in the final 25 minutes behind goals from sophomores Ludovico Rollo and junior James Fahmy to Rally from a 2-0 deficit and earn a point in a 2-2 draw at Princeton University on Saturday afternoon at Roberts Stadium.

Facing a 1-0 deficit at Halftime and a 2-0 margin in the 46thth minute, the Crimson (8-4-4, 2-1-3 Ivy) rallied behind a goal from Rollo in the 66th minute and an equalizer from Fahmy in the 85thth minute to end on level terms with the host Tigers (6-5-4, 1-2-3 Ivy).

Harvard extended its unbeaten streak to seven contests, moving to 4-0-3 overall during that span. The Crimson – ranked No. 36 in this week’s RPI – has posted an undefeated 2-0-3 Ivy League mark over its last five conference matches in a league that has the fourth-highest conference RPI in the nation.

Harvard Highlights

Sophomore Ludovico Rollo scored a goal for the second time in the last three games. Rollo also netted a goal in Harvard’s 2-1 come-from-behind win at Yale.

scored a goal for the second time in the last three games. Rollo also netted a goal in Harvard’s 2-1 come-from-behind win at Yale. Junior James Fahmy netted his second goal of the season and his first goal in Ivy League play. He now has seven points on the year on two goals and three assists.

netted his second goal of the season and his first goal in Ivy League play. He now has seven points on the year on two goals and three assists. Sophomore Alessandro Arlotti tallied an assist, marking the fourth straight game in which he has recorded a point. For the season, he leads the Crimson with 16 points on four goals and eight assists. Arlotti paces Harvard with seven points in conference play.

tallied an assist, marking the fourth straight game in which he has recorded a point. For the season, he leads the Crimson with 16 points on four goals and eight assists. Arlotti paces Harvard with seven points in conference play. Sophomore Marko Isakovic registered an assist for his seventh helper of the season. He leads the Crimson with four assists in conference play.

registered an assist for his seventh helper of the season. He leads the Crimson with four assists in conference play. Senior goalkeeper Oskar Nilsson made a season-high six saves for the second straight game.

made a season-high six saves for the second straight game. Among Harvard’s field players, Rollo and sophomore Jan Riecke both played the full 90 minutes. Riecke has appeared in 1,433 of a possible 1,440 minutes on the season.

both played the full 90 minutes. Riecke has appeared in 1,433 of a possible 1,440 minutes on the season. As a team, Harvard led in shots (34-16), shots on goal (13-8), and corner kicks (8-7).

The Crimson’s 34 shots marked a season high. For the year, Harvard has posted double-figure shots in 12 of 16 games and tallied 20 or more shots in each of five contests.

Harvard moved to 41-45-10 all-time vs. Princeton.

How It Happened

Princeton’s Daniel Diaz Bonilla opened the scoring in the 25th th minute, Converting off assists from Mateo Godoy and Walker Gillespie at the 24:11 mark.

minute, Converting off assists from Mateo Godoy and Walker Gillespie at the 24:11 mark. The Tigers moved ahead 2-0 early in the second half as Gillespie netted a goal less than a minute into the second 45. Diaz Bonilla and Jack Jasinski Assisted on the marker that came at 45:44.

Sophomore Ludovico Rollo cut into the hosts’ lead in the 66th th minute, bringing Harvard within 2-1 at the 65:32 mark. After sophomore Marko Isakovic played a free kick into the box, Rollo found his way onto the ball and sent a shot into the back of the net.

cut into the hosts’ lead in the 66th minute, bringing Harvard within 2-1 at the 65:32 mark. After sophomore played a free kick into the box, Rollo found his way onto the ball and sent a shot into the back of the net. Harvard equalized in the 85 th minute as junior James Fahmy drove a shot into the frame at the 84:57 mark. After sophomore Alessandro Arlotti sent a free kick on goal, Fahmy pounced on the ensuing rebound, knocking the ball into the net.

minute as junior drove a shot into the frame at the 84:57 mark. After sophomore sent a free kick on goal, Fahmy pounced on the ensuing rebound, knocking the ball into the net. The Crimson pressured the Tigers throughout the second half, holding advantages in shots (22-8), shots on goal (11-4), and corner kicks (5-2). Harvard tallied 10 shots from the 78th to the 90sth minute, including seven shots on goal.

Next Up

Harvard hosts Dartmouth on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1:00 pm (ESPN+) at Jordan Field in its regular season finale.