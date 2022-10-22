Men’s Soccer Rallies Past Clarkson 4-3

Next Game: Bard 10/26/2022 | 7:00 PM October 26 (Wed) / 7:00 PM Bard History

SCHENECTADY, ​​NY – Four Dutchmen found the back of the net as the Union College men’ soccer team rallied from 3-2 down to beat Clarkson University 4-3 from College Park Field on Saturday afternoon. This was Union’s first win over a conference opponent this season.

Seniors Evan Farr and Nate Boule each scored, while junior Robbie Michalski and sophomore Wyatt Goldfisher scored as well. Junior Ethan Layton was credited with an assist on the game-tying goal.

The Dutchmen dominated play early including Farr hitting the post on a shot from the top of the box. Union was rewarded for their efforts in the 11th minute. Michalski was taken down in the box on a Breakaway and was awarded a penalty kick as a result of the foul. Michalski buried the penalty shot into the right side of the goal just inside the post past the diving net minder. This was Michalski’s fourth goal of the season.

Union kept up their aggressive play in the half and found themselves with another goal opportunity in the 40th minute. Goldfisher was fouled at the top of the 18-yard box and was awarded a penalty kick. Goldfisher’s shot was perfectly placed inside the left post this time, to extend Union’s lead 2-0 over Clarkson.

Union out Clarkson 11-1 in the half while each team split corner opportunities with three aside.

The Golden Knights came out of Halftime fast and aggressive. Union weathered the initial storm, but the Golden Knights tallied back to back goals just 10 seconds apart to pull even with Union. Both goals coming in the 64th minute. Clarkson grabbed their first lead just 11 minutes later following a free kick that squeaked through junior Sean Speck . Clarkson led 3-2 with 15 minutes to play.

Union did not go away however. Farr found the back of the net following a corner kick. The ball came in from the corner and bounced around in front of the net before Layton was able to deflect the ball to Farr, who didn’t miss with the shot. Union evened things back up at 3-3. This goal was Farr’s fourth of the season and came in the 85th minute.

Just two minutes later Boule secured the come from behind win. They buried an open chance from inside the box, to give Union a 4-3 win over Clarkson. This was Boule’s second goal of the season and the game-winning goal.

The Dutchmen out shot Clarkson 20-8 in the game on route to their first conference win of the season. Junior Sean Speck made three saves in the win.

Union will host Liberty League opponent Bard College on Wednesday evening from College Park Field. Kick off is set for 7 pm