Men’s Soccer Rallies in Final Seconds to Tie Augsburg 1-1

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Playing with an extreme sense of urgency in the final minute Tuesday night at Augsburg, the Gustavus men’s soccer team quickly moved the ball the length of the pitch and Owen Johnson (Jr., Apple Valley) scored the equalizer goal with just seven seconds left in regulation, resulting in a 1-1 tie. The No. 8-ranked Gusties remain undefeated at 8-0-4 overall and 5-0-1 in the MIAC, while the Auggies move to 8-1-4 overall and 3-1-3 in the league.

Augsburg scored the first goal in the 39th minute and was able to hold on to the one-goal lead for almost the rest of the match. Pinned back in their own defensive end in the final minute, the Gusties took aggressive steps to push the ball into the attacking third with keeper Wesley Sanders (Sr., Urbandale, Iowa) passing the ball at midfield. With 21 seconds remaining, Ethan Glissendorf (Jr., Sioux Falls, SD) played a throw-in to Sanders at midfield who sent the ball to Jared Hecht (So., Apple Valley) just outside the 18-yard box who then flicked the ball to Johnson in the corner of the box. Johnson then chipped in a shot to the back post for his fifth goal – and team-leading 14th point – of the season with seven seconds on the clock, leaving the home team and crowd stunned.

Gustavus outshot the Auggies 15-8 in the game, including a 10-2 margin in the second half. Sanders made two saves in goal.

Gustavus next hosts St. Olaf at 3:30 pm Saturday.