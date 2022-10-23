Men’s Soccer Rallies Back for Draw at Duquesne

Next Game: Princeton 10/25/2022 | 7:00 PM October 25 (Tue) / 7:00 PM Princeton

Pittsburgh, Pa. – (October 22, 2022) – Saturday night’s men’s soccer Showdown between Fordham and Duquesne had plenty of action with 39 total shots, 28 fouls and seven cautions in the match. The Dukes took a 2-0 lead by the 17thth minute, but the Rams have shown their comeback ability all season long, as they scored once in each half to earn a 2-2 draw at Rooney Field in Pittsburgh.

With the tie, Fordham is now 3-2-9 on the year, 1-1-5 in the Atlantic 10. The nine draws match the NCAA record for ties in a single season, which was set by Providence (2005) and Duplicated by St. John’s (2009), South Florida (2013), and UC Davis (2014).

Duquesne opened the scoring in the 15thth minute on a goal by Ask Ekeland, who scored on a free kick from 28 yards to the upper left corner, his team-leading eighth of the year.

Just two minutes later, the Dukes made it 2-0, when Maxi Hopfer’s cross from the right side found Jacob Casha in the center of the box for the 10-yard shot into the left side of the goal. It was his third of the season.

Fordham got the all-important next goal to stay within one in the 26th minute. After a foul, Ben Shepherd’s free kick cross found Timo Hummrich’s head for his third marker into the left side of the goal.

The Rams almost tied the match in the final seconds of the first half, as Duquesne’s Domenic Nascimben made a diving save to the left post, foiling Fordham’s Daniel D’Ippolito .

D’Ippolito would not be denied that game-tying goal, as he scored his first career marker in the 47th minute off a cross from Hummrich.

Fordham continued to pepper shots at the Duquesne goal, as did the Dukes on the Fordham goal, but neither found the go-ahead tally.

Nascimben finished the match with 10 saves for Duquesne, while Callum James had six stops for Fordham.

Fordham will next be in action on Tuesday, October 25thas they host Princeton for a 7:00 PM match at Jack Coffey Field.