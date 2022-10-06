Men’s Soccer Rallies Back for Draw at Davidson

Next Game: Saint Louis 10/8/2022 | 6:00 P.M October 08 (Sat) / 6:00 PM Saint Louis

Davidson, NC – (October 5, 2022) – Trailing 2-0 in the second half, the Fordham Rams mustered up two goals in the final 30 minutes to earn a 2-2 men’s soccer draw against the Davidson Wildcats at Alumni Stadium.

With the draw, Fordham extends its unbeaten streak to ten games (3-0-7), the longest streak for the Rams since a 13-match stretch during the 1985 season (10-0-3).

The match did not start well for the Rams, as the Wildcats scored in the fourth minute. A free kick from the left side found a scramble in front of the net, which Alonzo Clarke knocked into the net for his first goal of the year.

Davidson made it 2-0 in the 53rdrd minute, as Luke Bryant slipped a pass to Vincent Bennage in the box, who took one quick cut and scored from 15 yards to the upper right corner. It was his third marker of the year.

Fordham got back into the match in the 64thth minute, cutting the deficit in half. Florian Deletioglu dished the ball left towards Timo Hummrich who crossed the ball into the box just past the penalty spot. Savvas Christoforou was right there for the one-timer, netting the senior his first career goal.

Timo Hummrich had a goal & assist on Wednesday

The Rams kept the pressure on as Bennett Leitner was fouled in the box in the 77thth minute, earning a penalty kick for Fordham. Hummrich cashed in on the penalty kick for his second goal of the season and tied the match at two.

The game got even more intense in the final minutes, as Bryant received a red card in the 89thth minute to put Davidson down a man, but neither Squad found the go-ahead marker, ending in a 2-2 draw.

In net, Fordham’s Callum James made six saves on the night, while Davidson’s Giacomo Piccardo had four.

The Rams will next be in action on Saturday, October 8thas the team hosts Saint Louis for a 6:00 PM start at Jack Coffey Field.