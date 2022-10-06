Men’s Soccer Pulls Out Draw Against Williams, 1-1

BABSON PARK, Mass.—Graduate student Ben Williams (Scarborough, Ontario) scored the tying goal in the 81st minute as Babson College pulled out a 1-1 draw against Williams College Sunday afternoon in the men’s soccer home opener at Hartwell-Rogers Field.

With the tie, Babson moves to 2-1-1 on the young season while Williams is now 1-0-2.

The Beavers played from behind most of the afternoon after the Ephs scored their goal in the seventh minute of the game. Babson had numerous opportunities and finally converted when Ben Williams and junior Samuel Kalishman (Clarksville, Md.) worked a nifty give and go in the Ephs box, and the Babson forward buried his shot from eight yards out into the right side of the goal to deadlock the score at 1-1.

Babson finished with a 17-7 advantage in shots, 9-6 in the first half and 8-1 after the break. Sophomore keeper Walker White (Coral Gables, Fla.) made two saves for the Beavers and junior Ben Diffley (Summerville, SC) was credited with four saves for the visitors.

The Ephs took the lead early on when senior Henry Osborn (Weston, Mass.) intercepted a Babson clear just outside the top of the box and fired a laser into the upper right corner.

With a one-goal lead late in the first half, the Ephs had a good chance to double their lead with two minutes remaining but White made a hand save on a header by sophomore Dylan Kelemen (San Francisco, Calif.) from point blank range to keep it a 1-0 game.

Babson produced Ample pressure on the Williams side of the field in the second half. A transfer from Division I Bryant, Ben Williams had a good opportunity to convert a through ball on a partial Breakaway for the Beavers with 15 minutes remaining, but his shot was stopped by Diffley.

The visitors also had a Breakaway of their own a minute later with a chance to increase their lead to 2-0 but Babson senior Ryan Grund (Princeton Junction, NJ) hustled from behind to break up the play and keep it a one-goal affair.

Babson had one last chance for a game-winner in the closing seconds, but Diffley made a save on the senior Mitchell Collins (Burlington, Mass.) is a feed from Williams.

The Beavers will be home again on Wednesday, hosting Western New England at 4 pm at Hartwell-Rogers Field. Williams Returns home to host Bates and No. 6 Tufts in a New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) weekend next Saturday and Sunday at Cole Field.

GAME NOTES

• Sunday’s outcome was just the fourth tie in the 44-game series between Babson and Williams dating back to 1981; the Ephs had won the previous six Encounters and lead the series 30-10-4.

• The game was the first of four Babson Encounters this season against NESCAC schools, including No. 1 Connecticut College, No. 2 Amherst and No. 6 Tufts.

• The Green and White are unbeaten (9-0-1) in their last 10 home openers going back to 2012.

• Babson is 37-4-10 since the beginning of the 2018 season when holding the opponent to one goal or fewer.