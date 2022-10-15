Men’s Soccer Preview: William & Mary

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW men’s soccer team continues Colonial Athletic Association play at William & Mary on Saturday night at Martin Family Stadium at Albert-Daly Field.

The 7 pm contest will be live streamed on FloFC. Live stats will be available on UNCWStats.com.

The Seahawks enter with a 4-3-4 overall record including a 3-1-2 conference record. The Tribe stand 4-2-6 overall and are 2-1-3 in league play.

UNCW hits the road following a 2-0 defeat vs. Queens on Tuesday. The Seahawks registered 13 shots against the Royals, their fourth double-digit shot total of the season.

Senior goalkeeper Gabriel Perrotta is tied for the school shutout record (25) with UNCW alum and current New England Revolution keeper Brad Knighton and goes for Solo possession of the feat against the Tribe.

William & Mary carries a nine-game unbeaten streak into the weekend after upsetting No. 10 Wake Forest, 2-1, at home on Tuesday. The Tribe were tied 1-1 with the Demon Deacons at Halftime before Lucas Caldas’ game-winner with 16 minutes to go gave William & Mary its first win over a top-10 since 2015.

FIVE FACTS TO KNOW

SERIES HISTORY | The Seahawks are 3-1-1 in the last five meetings vs. the Tribe in a series that dates back to 1977.

GOOD STANDING | UNCW enters the weekend in third place in the CAA standings with 11 points, two points behind Hofstra and Elon. The fifth-place Tribe are two points behind the Seahawks.

NICE SAVE | Perrotta leads the CAA with a .824 save percentage and ranks second with 42 saves.

DID YOU KNOW | The two teams have a total of 11 clean sheets this season.

LOOKING AHEAD | UNCW closes out non-conference play next Tuesday at George Mason at 4 pm