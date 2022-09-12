Men’s Soccer Preview: South Carolina

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW men’s soccer team continues its homestand with a Tuesday Matchup against South Carolina at 7 pm at UNCW Soccer Stadium.

The game will be streamed on FloFc with Jim Whitmeyer and Tom Parratt on the call. Live stats will be available at UNCWStats.com.

The Seahawks enter 1-1-2 overall and 1-0-1 in Colonial Athletic Association play. The Gamecocks stand 2-2-1 with two straight victories over USC Upstate and Winthrop.

UNCW played to a 1-1 draw in its home opener versus Charleston on Saturday. Senior forward Cannon Tootle scored a goal in his second straight game and leads the Seahawks with four points this year.

South Carolina received four goals from four different players in Friday’s 4-2 home win over the Eagles. Adam Luckhurst paced the Gamecocks with four points on a goal and two assists.

FIVE FACTS TO KNOW

SERIES HISTORY | The schools will meet for the 12th time in the series that dates back to 1978. UNCW has won the previous two meetings, with the last being a 5-0 win in Wilmington in 2015 … The Seahawks are 2-3-1 against the Gamecocks in the Port City.

TOOT YOUR HORN | In addition to points, Tootle paces UNCW with two goals and six shots through four starts. Senior midfielder Gabe Mercer has Assisted the Swansboro, NC, native in his two goals this season.

HEANEY vs. SC | UNCW Head Coach Aidan Heaney enters with a 26-18-5 lifetime record against Division I opponents from the state of South Carolina

RING RING | The 2021 CAA regular season Champion UNCW Women’s soccer team will be honored and receive their Championship rings in a Halftime ceremony at Tuesday’s game. The Seahawks went 7-2 in league play to capture the first regular season crown in program history.

LOOKING AHEAD | The Seahawks are back in action at home on Saturday for a CAA Matchup versus Drexel. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 pm