Men’s Soccer Preview: Hofstra – UNC Wilmington Athletics

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – A Pivotal Colonial Athletic Association Tilt happens on Saturday night when second-place UNCW battles third-place Hofstra at 7 pm in men’s soccer action at UNCW Soccer Stadium.

The marquee Matchup will be streamed live on FloFC with Jim Whitmeyer and Tom Parratt on the call. Live stats will be available at UNCWStats.com.

The Seahawks, 4-1-4 (3-0-2 CAA), and Pride, 7-2-1 (3-1-1 CAA), both carry seven-game unbeaten streaks into Saturday’s contest.

Senior goalkeeper Gabriel Perrotta matched UNCW’s career shutout record (25) in last Saturday’s 1-0 win at Northeastern. The Asuncion, Paraguay, native goes for sole ownership of the record against Defending CAA Champion Hofstra.

Freshman Ethan Newsome became the seventh Seahawk to score a goal this year with his highlight-worthy game-winner against the Huskies. The Myrtle Beach, SC, native earned CAA Co-Rookie of the Week honors for performance.

The Pride routed Columbia, 5-1, Tuesday night behind Eliot Goldthorp’s hat trick and Oliver Svalander’s two goals. Goldthrop leads the conference with nine goals this season.

FIVE FACTS TO KNOW

SERIES HISTORY | Hofstra holds a 12-6-4 advantage in the series. The Seahawks are 5-4 against the Pride when playing in the Port City.

WE HAVE IT COMMON | The Seahawks and Pride have battled three common opponents this year. Both schools have beaten Northeastern and Monmouth. Hofstra beat Delaware while the Seahawks tied the Blue Hens.

HOME GOAL ADVANTAGE | Perrotta has recorded 15 of his 25 career clean sheets while at home.

RIGHT NIGHT | UNCW is unbeaten in 12 of its 15 Saturday games over the last two years, including eight wins.

LOOKING AHEAD | The Seahawks continue at home vs. Queens on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7 pm The Royals are in their first season of competition at the NCAA Division I level.