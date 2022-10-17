Men’s Soccer Preview: George Mason

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW men’s soccer team closes out its road schedule at George Mason on Tuesday afternoon at George Mason Stadium.

The 4 pm kick-off will be streamed live on ESPN+ with live stats available here via Sidearm Sports.

The Seahawks enter with a 5-3-4 overall record and are 3-1-2 in the Colonial Athletic Association. George Mason stands 2-9-1 overall with a 1-4-1 mark in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

UNCW became the second team to clinch a spot in the 2022 CAA Championship last weekend when it blanked William & Mary, 2-0, on the road.

Senior goalkeeper Gabriel Perrotta looks to build upon his career shutout record after posting his 26th career clean sheet on Saturday at the Tribe.

The Patriots return home seeking to halt a two-game losing skid after Rhode Island turned back George Mason, 2-1, with a game-winning goal with 45 seconds to go last weekend.

FIVE FACTS TO KNOW

SERIES HISTORY | The two former conference rivals meet for the 32nd time since 1984 and the first time since 2012.

THE STANDARD | UNCW has earned the most berths (27) to the CAA Tournament since its inception in 1990.

SPREAD THE WEALTH | The Seahawks have received points from 12 different players while five different players have scored a game-winning goal this season.

ROAD WARRIORS | UNCW is unbeaten in six of its seven away games this year. The Seahawks are on a five-game unbeaten streak on the road.

LOOKING AHEAD | UNCW returns home on Saturday for a 2 pm kick-off vs. Stony Brook.