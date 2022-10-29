Men’s Soccer Preview: Elon – UNC Wilmington Athletics

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Against the backdrop of Senior Night, the UNCW men’s soccer team will take the UNCW Soccer Stadium pitch vs. Elon in search of its fifth Colonial Athletic Association regular season title on Saturday at 7 pm

The Championship bout will be streamed exclusively on FloFC with veteran play-by-play caller Jim Whitmeyer and former Wilmington Hammerheads midfielder Tom Parratt in the booth. Tickets will be available on UNCWSports.com/BuyTickets or at the ticket booth prior to game time. Live stats will be available on UNCWStats.com.

The second-place Seahawks, 6-3-6 (5-1-2 CAA), seek their first CAA regular season title since 2019. The first-place Phoenix, 10-3-2 (6-1-1 CAA), look to top the conference for the first time since 2015.

Both teams built their success as two of the top defensive teams in the nation. Each ranks among the top six in the country in shutout percentage and top 13 in goals against average while the Seahawks are third in team save percentage (.853).

The match features the top two goalkeepers in the CAA – UNCW’s Gabriel Perrotta and Elon’s Ryan Bilichuk. The pair are top two in the conference in goals against average, saves and shutouts.

Senior Jalen Anderson scored in his fourth straight game on Tuesday night vs. Campbell with an equalizer in the 37th minute to earn a 1-1 tie in the Seahawks’ penultimate regular season match. The last UNCW player to score in four consecutive matches was former CAA Player of the Year and current Memphis 901 FC forward Phillip Goodrum in 2019.

The Phoenix are on a three-game win streak that includes wins at Hofstra and vs. North Carolina. Elon has scored three goals in each game. The Phoenix are led by Mason Duval’s seven goals.

Elon has already clinched a top-two seed in the CAA Championships. The Phoenix can secure its second conference regular season Championship and host throughout the tournament with a win or a tie.

Anderson and Perrotta, along with Jeffrey Masser , Michael Morell , Bachir Ndiaye , Parker Norris and Colton Pleasants will be honored in a special pregame ceremony on Senior Night.

WHAT’S AT STAKE FOR UNCW

With a Win

Wins the 2022 CAA Regular Season Championship

Earns the top seed in the CAA Championship

Secures a bye to the semifinals

Clinches Home-field throughout the conference tournament

With a Tie or Loss + Hofstra loss

Earns the No. 2 seeds

Receives a bye to the semifinals

With a Loss + Hofstra win