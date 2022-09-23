Men’s Soccer Preview: Delaware – UNC Wilmington Athletics

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Colonial Athletic Association play continues for the UNCW men’s soccer team, who travels to Delaware for a 1 pm contest with the Blue Hens on Saturday at Grant Stadium.

Saturday’s game will be streamed on FloFC. Live Stats will be available online at UNCWStats.com.

The Seahawks, 3-1-3 (2-0-1 CAA), bring their five-game unbeaten streak to task against the Blue Hens, 2-5-1 (0-3 CAA), who are in search of their first league win.

UNCW, who shares first place in the conference with Charleston, has authored four clean sheets in their last five games behind a standout backline and goalkeeper Gabriel Perrotta . The 6-2 senior leads the CAA with a .909 save percentage (30-of-33).

The Seahawks have spread the scoring around with five players recording goals and six players collecting assists. Senior forward Cannon Tootle one of four Seahawks to start all seven games, paces UNCW with five points on two goals and an assist.

Delaware, who has been shutout in their last two games, is led by freshman forward Sam Donnellan’s CAA-leading four goals.

FIVE FACTS TO KNOW

SERIES HISTORY | The Seahawks hold a 13-5-2 advantage over the Blue Hens, including a 7-3-1 mark on the road. UNCW is 4-0-1 in their last five meetings with Delaware and has outscored the Blue Hens, 11-6.

MINUTE TO WIN IT | All three of UNCW’s wins this year have come by 2-0 decisions in which the first goal was scored in the 53rd minute.

RECORD WATCH | Perrotta has fashioned 24.1 career shutouts, one shy of Brad Knighton‘s program record of 25.0.

WELCOME BACK | UNCW received a boost two games ago when former All-CAA defender Jaden Strumeier made his season debut against Drexel. The Morganville, NJ, product has appeared in 38 games, with 20 starts, for the Seahawks since 2019.

LOOKING AHEAD | The Seahawks continue CAA play at Northeastern on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m