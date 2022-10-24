Men’s Soccer Preview: Campbell vs. UNC Wilmington Athletics

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW men’s soccer team closes out its non-conference slate with a Tuesday Matchup vs. Defending Big South Champion Campbell at UNCW Soccer Stadium.

The 7 pm contest will be streamed live on FloFC with Jim Whitmeyer and Tom Lamont on the call. Live stats will be available at UNCWStats.com.

The Seahawks, 6-3-5, enter their final tune-up before battling first-place Elon for the Colonial Athletic Association regular season title next Saturday. The Camels, 8-3-4, also close out their non-conference slate before finishing their season vs. Presbyterian and at Gardner-Webb.

Senior forward Jalen Anderson has sparked UNCW’s three-game unbeaten streak with a goal in each game, including the lone goal in the Seahawks’ 1-0 win vs. Stony Brook over the weekend. The Hamden, Conn., product leads UNCW with four goals.

Senior goalkeeper Gabriel Perrotta fashioned his seventh shutout of the season in the Saturday afternoon effort to help the Seahawks maintain second in the CAA standings.

Campbell is unbeaten in five of his last six games after playing UAB to a scoreless draw at home last Tuesday. The Camels are paced by Graduate midfielder Jalen James’s Big South-leading seven goals.

FIVE FACTS TO KNOW

SERIES HISTORY | The Seahawks and Camels will meet for the 55th time in a series that dates back as far as 1971. The Camels own a narrow 24-28-2 edge in the series.

CLIMB THE LADDER | Both UNCW (CAA) and Campbell (Big South) sit in second place in their respective conference standings with opportunities to climb the ladder remaining.

FOLLOW THE LEADER | The match features two veteran coaches – UNCW’s Aidan Heaney and Campbell’s Dustin Fonder – who have totaled 376 victories in a combined 40 years of coaching in the state of North Carolina.

GET USED TO IT | The two southeastern North Carolina rivals will continue to see each other often as the Camels will join the CAA next season.

LOOKING AHEAD | The Seahawks can secure their fifth CAA regular season title with a win on Senior Night vs. Elon on Saturday at 7 pm