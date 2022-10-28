Men’s Soccer Prepares For #19 Xavier

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College men’s soccer team will travel to Cincinnati, Ohio to take on the nationally ranked Xavier Musketeers on Oct. 29. Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm

@XAVIER:

SCOUTING THE FRIARS… Providence enters Saturday’s game with a 4-4-6 overall record and a 2-2-4 record in BIG EAST play. The Friars are looking to get back in the win column after tying St. John’s, 1-1, at home on Oct. 19. Jason Pereira (Bloomfield, NJ) scored the Lone goal for the Friars and his second goal of the season off an assist from Christopher Roman (Glastonbury, Conn.). The header from Roman was his first assist of the season. Providence is 1-2-2 on the road and 3-2-4 at home.

Junior Gevork Diarbian (Cranston, RI) leads the Friars with 10 points on three goals and four assists. Diarbian is tied for third in the BIG EAST with three assists through conference play. Ramzi Qawasmy (Lansdale, Pa.) is in a three-way tie to lead the BIG EAST with two game-winning goals in conference play. 11 Athletes have scored for the Friars in 14 games. Goalkeeper Rimi Olatunji (Brampton, Ontario) is sixth in the BIG EAST, averaging one goal against in conference play.

FRIARS IN THE BIG EAST… With two games left, Providence is in the mix for one of the six spots in the postseason BIG EAST Conference Tournament. Entering Saturday’s game, Providence is seventh overall with 10 points and just two points out of fifth place. Georgetown leads the BIG EAST with 19 points, followed by Seton Hall (16). The six middle-ranking teams are only separated by four points. Xavier currently sits in third place with 13 points. The Friars are looking to make their ninth straight BIG EAST Tournament appearance.

Series History vs. Xavier

Last Meeting: (Providence, RI) — 2021 — Providence 3 | Xavier 2

All-Time Series: Providence leads, 6-3-1

SCOUTING THE #19 MUSKETEERS… Nationally ranked Xavier enters Saturday’s match with a 9-1-5 overall record and is 3-1-4 in conference play. The Musketeers are coming off their first setback of the season after trailing Georgetown 0-3 on Oct. 22. Xavier is currently third in the BIG EAST.

Xavier is led by sophomore Fabrizio Bernal de la Garza who has scored three goals and one assist while averaging 38.8 minutes per game. The Musketeers have a strong backline led by freshman Dylan Kropp who earned BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Week in early October. Goalkeeper Cole Jensen has been a consistent pick for BIG EAST Weekly honors, making the Honor Roll five times this season and getting his first Goalkeeper of the Week on Oct. 17. Jensen leads the BIG EAST in shutouts with seven.

WHAT’S NEXT… The Friars will welcome Creighton University to Anderson Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7:00 pm to close out the 2022 regular season at home.