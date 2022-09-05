Men’s Soccer Posts Another Clean Sheet, Beats St. Norbert 1-0

BOX SCORE

DE PERE, Wis. – The Gustavus men’s soccer team concluded its two-game road trip to St. Norbert College on Sunday with another 1-0 win, this time over the host Green Knights. The Gusties improve to 2-0-1 with their third straight shutout, while St. Norbert drops to 0-1-1.

The Gusties scored the game’s lone goal in the 34th minute as Jakob Foss (Jr., Greencastle, Ind.) tallied his first goal of the season after collecting a rebound, Assisted by Matt Carlson (So., Minnetonka). The score remained 1-0 for the rest of the game.

Gustavus was outshot for the first time this season by a mark of 8-4 but was able to stop every Green Knight attempt. Wesley Sanders (Sr., Urbandale, Iowa) recorded his third clean sheet of the season after making one save.

“These past four days have been really challenging physically and mentally for the group,” Head Coach Tudor Flintham said. “Three games in that short a period is a lot to ask. So to get back to back wins and three clean sheets in a row is really big. Today was also a complete team effort. Every healthy outfield player contributed and there were sincerely no small roles today. That’s so satisfying as a coach and the boys both improved as a team, but are closer because of this experience.

“Wes, Ethan G, Sam, Nate and Carlos were all Fantastic again today. In tough circumstances and against a really combative side they just refused to fold. But again it’s truly one of these games where you can say every single player played a factor. The exclamation point being Jakob Foss’ sweet Strike and game winning goal. It couldn’t have fallen to a more deserving and team-first guy.”

Gustavus travels to Bethany Lutheran for a 7 pm match on Wednesday in Mankato, Minn.