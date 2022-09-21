Men’s Soccer Plays UNCW To Scoreless Draw

Next Game: at Notre Dame 9/24/2022 | 7 P.M ACC NETWORK EXTRA Sept. 24 (Sat) / 7 PM at Notre Dame

CHAPEL HILL, NC – Despite matching its season-high 18 shots, the University of North Carolina men’s soccer team battled UNCW to a scoreless draw on Tuesday night at Dorrance Field to move to 3-2-2 on the year.

Providing a spark off the bench, Ernest Bawa had a pair of shots on target soon after entering the match. His first Strike in the 23rd minute was denied by UNCW’s goalkeeper Gabriel Perrotta before his header attempt four minutes later was stopped once again.

Carolina’s back line held the visiting team without a shot in the opening frame for the first time this season. The Tar Heels had six shots, including three on goal, as both teams went into the break locked at zero apiece.

Juan Caffaro had one of the better looks of the night in the 56th minute after receiving the ball on the left side and holding off a defender, but Perrota was able to make the stop after a shot to the bottom center. Another solid chance came just over five minutes later when a header from Akeim Clarke off a corner was punched away by the Seahawks’ netminder.

Seeking to capitalize on UNCW being a man-down once a red card was issued to Evan Newsome in the 72nd minute, the Tar Heels ultimately could not break through as the match ended in a scoreless draw.

UNC dominated possession throughout the match, out-shooting its in-state foe 18-2 while also holding a 7-1 advantage in corners. The Tar Heels’ 18 shots tied their season high against Air Force on Aug. 28.

Led by Matt Edwards , Tim Schels , Riley Thomas and Til Zinnhardt Carolina’s defense kept UNCW shotless for the first 54 minutes of action as keeper Marco Saborio-Perez made his first career start en route to his first clean sheet.

Perrato concluded the match with five saves between the posts as the Seahawks now sit at 3-1-3 on the year.

The Tar Heels hit the road for just the second time this season as they travel to Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 24. Kickoff against the Fighting Irish is set for 7 pm ET at Alumni Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana.

